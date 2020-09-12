NOT EVEN 24 HOURS, ALREADY UMNO & BERSATU CLAWING AT EACH OTHER’S THROAT OVER CM POST: ‘IT’S BN WHO WILL DECIDE ON CM’ – ZAHID TICKS OFF MUHYIDDIN, WHO FLANKED BY BERSATU’S HAJIJI & MUSA AMAN STALWART RAHMAN DAHLAN, HAD SUDDENLY UNVEILED NEW PACT ‘GRS’ WITH HAJIJI THE PROPOSED CM – EVEN AS SHAFIE WARNS SABAHANS NOT TO VOTE FOR ‘SUCH A DIVIDED’ PACT THAT IS NOT TRANSPARENT WITH ITS CM CANDIDATE

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) continue with their pre-poll sniping as the campaign for the Sabah legislative assembly began today.
This time, words were exchanged over who should be named the Sabah chief minister candidate.
BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shot back at Muhyiddin Yassin over who should be the next chief minister after the Bersatu president suggested its party Sabah chief Hajiji Mohd Noor this morning.
He earlier announced that PN, BN and PBS would form a government – Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – to helm the state if they captured enough seats.
Ahmad Zahid immediately took to Twitter and said any chief minister candidate will only be decided after enough seats were won on September 26.
“BN has decided that the Sabah chief minister will be chosen by BN assemblypersons and its political allies when we have enough seats to form the new state government,” he said in the tweet.
In the run-up to nomination this morning, BN and PN had been at loggerheads over certain seats that had resulted in candidates from their components facing each other in some constituencies.
Sabah BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin played down the fights by simply describing them as friendly contest.
Opposition split, can’t decide on chief minister candidate, says Shafie
Within the grouping, the PN coalition consists of Bersatu, SAPP and STAR, while BN is fielding candidates from Umno and MCA.
PN runs the federal government but is the opposition in Sabah, which has been led by Warisan since the 2018 general election.
Up until now, the opposition has not agreed on a single candidate for the Sabah chief minister position.
Prime Minister and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has hinted that it plans to nominate Bersatu Sabah chief Hajiji Noor for the post if they manage to wrest the state from Warisan.
But BN has also signalled that it plans to install Sabah Umno chief Bung Mokhtar Radin for the position by getting the Kinabatangan MP to contest a state seat.
To make things murkier, Muhyiddin said the opposition pact will form a Gabungan Rakyat Sabah state government if it wins the polls on September 26.
Shafie will defend the Senallang seat in a five-cornered contest also involving candidates from PN, USNO, PCS and PPRS.
Meanwhile, Shafie declined to comment why former chief minister Musa Aman did not file his nomination today.
“Whether he contests or not, Warisan Plus still has to win the elections to become government again,” said Shafie.
One of the highly anticipated events today was whether Musa would contest in the state elections despite BN Sabah chief Bung Mokhtar Radin saying otherwise.
But Bernama reported Musa could not be found at the nomination centre, Dewan Serbaguna Libaran, in Sandakan at the close of nominations at 10am.
