NOT EVEN 24 HOURS, ALREADY UMNO & BERSATU CLAWING AT EACH OTHER’S THROAT OVER CM POST: ‘IT’S BN WHO WILL DECIDE ON CM’ – ZAHID TICKS OFF MUHYIDDIN, WHO FLANKED BY BERSATU’S HAJIJI & MUSA AMAN STALWART RAHMAN DAHLAN, HAD SUDDENLY UNVEILED NEW PACT ‘GRS’ WITH HAJIJI THE PROPOSED CM – EVEN AS SHAFIE WARNS SABAHANS NOT TO VOTE FOR ‘SUCH A DIVIDED’ PACT THAT IS NOT TRANSPARENT WITH ITS CM CANDIDATE

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) continue with their pre-poll sniping as the campaign for the Sabah legislative assembly began today.

This time, words were exchanged over who should be named the Sabah chief minister candidate.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shot back at Muhyiddin Yassin over who should be the next chief minister after the Bersatu president suggested its party Sabah chief Hajiji Mohd Noor this morning.

He earlier announced that PN, BN and PBS would form a government – Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – to helm the state if they captured enough seats.

Though Muhyiddin said the proposal had to be endorsed by both PN and BN parties, it irked the Umno president.

Ahmad Zahid immediately took to Twitter and said any chief minister candidate will only be decided after enough seats were won on September 26.

“BN has decided that the Sabah chief minister will be chosen by BN assemblypersons and its political allies when we have enough seats to form the new state government,” he said in the tweet.

In the run-up to nomination this morning, BN and PN had been at loggerheads over certain seats that had resulted in candidates from their components facing each other in some constituencies.

Sabah BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin played down the fights by simply describing them as friendly contest. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Opposition split, can’t decide on chief minister candidate, says Shafie

Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal says the opposition is split as it could not even agree on a single candidate for the chief minister position if it wins in the Sabah elections. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, September 12, 2020.

UNLIKE the opposition, Warisan Plus only has one candidate for Sabah chief minister, said Mohd Shafie Apdal.