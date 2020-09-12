BORN OUT OF SHADY TRADE-OFFS, MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN’S LATEST ‘GRS’ PACT DOOMED TO BE ANOTHER MASSIVE FAILURE – JUST LIKE PN: MUSA AMAN CONSPICUOUSLY ABSENT FROM NOMINATIONS – BUT HIS STALWARTS INCLUDING RAHMAN DAHLAN SHOW UP AT MUHYIDDIN’S ‘GRS’ LAUNCH – WHILE KENNY CHUA, ONE OF MUSA’S 33 ‘FROGS’, CONTESTS IN INAMAN AGAINST PBS

Musa absent from nomination but airs grievances on social media

10.50am: Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman was absent during the nomination process for the Sabah election but is making himself heard on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Musa shared a Malaysiakini article of Umno branch leaders within the Libaran division criticising the party’s decision not to field him in Sungai Manila.

The post was made during the nomination period which started at 9am and ended at 10am.

The returning officers are presently finalising the candidates. The candidates will be announced soon after drawing numbers.

10am: Dewan Serbaguna Libaran, Libaran

There was no sight of former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman despite initial speculations that he will contest as an independent candidate in N51 Sungai Manila.

As nomination closed for the Sabah state polls, Musa did not turn up to file his papers. His residence is just a stone’s throw away from the centre.

The former Sungai Sibuga assemblyperson ignited speculations over his next political move when he tweeted earlier this week, “I am going back to Sungai Manila.”

At present, Musa remains an Umno member although his allegiance is unclear after a fallout with Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin.

Sungai Manila is a new seat carved out of Sungai Sibuga. Majority of his supporters were moved to Sungai Manila in the redelineation exercise.

Muhyiddin announces Gabungan Rakyat Sabah in bid to wrest state govt

Muhyiddin Yassin says the opposition parties are united in wanting to form the next Sabah government. (Bernama pic)

TUARAN: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today announced the formation of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, an opposition coalition comprising Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and PBS.

Although they are allies in the PN-led federal government, BN and PBS are not part of the alliance.

Speaking before nominations for the election here this morning, Muhyiddin announced that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah is a result of discussions among the opposition parties.

“A decision was made to name this pact Gabungan Rakyat Sabah. This is a sign that we are united in wanting to form the (Sabah) government on Sept 26,“ he said, referring to polling day.

He was speaking at the Tuaran PPBM office, where Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor is set to contest the Sulaman seat.

Also present was Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Muhyiddin said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah will ensure all its partners work as a team, and called on their members at every level to put aside their differences as no one party could win the election.

“Only Gabungan Rakyat Sabah can form a strong government. We want Sabah to develop fast and if it is led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, we will surely be better than Warisan,” he said.

He said Warisan would not be able to match the strength of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, which would be aligned to the federal government. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Ex-PKR assemblyman Kenny Chua to contest as Independent in Inanam after negotiation with PBS fails

KOTA KINABALU — Controversial former Sabah PKR vice-chairman Kenny Chua is set to defend his Inanam seat as an independent candidate after negotiations with local party Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) fell through.

The Inanam incumbent who defected from PKR to support to a coup against the Warisan-led state government said he has a solid track record in the area.

“Initially, the agreement was that the incumbent would stand on a PBS ticket. Negotiations didn’t go through and they didn’t honour their promise so I will contest as an independent.

“I have to defend my seat. This is a fight to the end. My track record speaks for itself, I serve the rakyat,” he told reporters this morning.

Chua said he would be a Perikatan Nasional supporter.

The Inanam state constituency is shaping up to be at least a nine corner fight.

Parti Cinta Sabah’s women chief Regina Lim, PBS’s Datuk William Majimbun, Liberal Democratic Party president Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat, PKR’s Peto Galim, former MCA state deputy chairman Datuk Francis Goh on Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah ticket, and independents Achmad Noorasyrul Noortaip and Mohd Hardy Abdullah will contest the seat. MALAY MAIL

