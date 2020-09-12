Muhyiddin announces Gabungan Rakyat Sabah in bid to wrest state govt

BIGGEST JOKE, HIS PERIKATAN ‘TAK LAKU’ – MUHYIDDIN NOW ANNOUNCES BRAND NEW MOTHER OF ALL PACTS ‘GABUNGAN RAKYAT SABAH’ AFTER FAILING TO FORM UNITED FRONT TO TAKE ON SHAFIE – WITH BIG HINT BERSATU’S HAJIJI TO BE NEXT CM IF THEY WIN – THIS DESPITE PN ALREADY GETTING THE MIDDLE FINGER FROM UMNO & PBS

TUARAN: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced he is forming Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, aimed at uniting Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah under one coalition.

Appearing at Tuaran town to show his support for Sabah Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is defending his Sulaman seat, Muhyiddin made the announcement on Nomination Day on Saturday (Sept 12) as the group hopes to form the next state government.

The coalition was agreed to during discussions among the parties on Friday (Sept 11), and will strengthen the allies’ cooperation here, said Muhyiddin at the foyer of the Tuaran Bersatu office.

“The purpose of all the parties gathering together and contesting in all 73 seats is none other than to replace Warisan Plus as the next state government.

“Yesterday, we all sat together in a meeting and reached a consensus to name our pact Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, ” he added, before going on a walkabout at a fish market nearby, while Hajiji left for the Dewan Seri Sulaman nomination centre.

Muhyiddin also hinted that if Gabungan Rakyat forms the state government, Hajiji is a potential chief minister should the rest of the partners agree. ANN

Even with PM’s nudge, allies still can’t break candidate deadlock

Malaysiakini

SABAH 2020 | With the nomination process for the state elections just 12 hours away, Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), and BN remain deadlocked over the rights to field candidates for 11 seats.

Prime Minister and PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin flew into Kota Kinabalu this morning to try to hash out a deal. However, a 90-minute meeting came to naught.

After the meeting, BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi insisted all was well and that PN, BN, and PBS have reached a “consensus” and will not field candidates against each other.

However, leaders of BN component parties Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and PBS indicated otherwise and will not be withdrawing their candidates.

PBRS is planning to field five candidates, including for Sook, which the party won in the 2018 elections.

The incumbent Sook lawmaker defected to Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) in late 2018 and is planning to defend his seat as well.

Moreover, all five constituencies which PBRS wants are subject to overlapping claims.

Kurup (photo) said BN was more recognisable to the voters and hence stood a better chance of winning, and so the other claimants – PBS and Star, who are using the PBS and PN logo respectively – should give way.

PBS deputy president Radin Malleh told reporters after the meeting that his party is firm on the 15 seats they were claiming.

At a separate press conference later, Radin explained that PBS had already reduced their claims from 25 and hence they are unable to reduce the figure any further.

“It seems there are some candidates or parties that really want to contest and think that they are stronger in those areas.

“We cannot do anything to stop them,” he said.

Although clashing with allies could not be avoided, Radin said his party remained optimistic as the number of overlapping claims were “not many”.

While some of these allies will have to take on each other during the polls, all parties have in principle agreed to adopt the same manifesto or “Aku Janji” on Malaysia Day, or the fifth day of the campaign.

This was announced by Zahid, who said this was done as a symbol of the “unity” and “solidarity” between PN, BN, and PBS.

“The ‘Aku Janji’ will be seen as the new deal for the people in Sabah,” added Zahid.

However, not every party is committed to having a joint manifesto. PBS’ Radin, for instance, said his party would check the contents of the ‘Aku Janji’ document before endorsing it.

Meanwhile, PBS launched its own manifesto today, which, among others, promised a law to prevent crossing the floor (party-hopping), implementing Sabah identity cards to stem illegal border crossings, and reinstating a two-term limit for the state governor. MKINI

Muhyiddin announces Gabungan Rakyat Sabah in bid to wrest state govt

Muhyiddin Yassin says the opposition parties are united in wanting to form the next Sabah government. (Bernama pic)

TUARAN: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today announced the formation of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, an opposition coalition comprising Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and PBS.

Although they are allies in the PN-led federal government, BN and PBS are not part of the alliance.

Speaking before nominations for the election here this morning, Muhyiddin announced that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah is a result of discussions among the opposition parties.

“A decision was made to name this pact Gabungan Rakyat Sabah. This is a sign that we are united in wanting to form the (Sabah) government on Sept 26,“ he said, referring to polling day.

He was speaking at the Tuaran PPBM office, where Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor is set to contest the Sulaman seat.

Also present was Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Muhyiddin said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah will ensure all its partners work as a team, and called on their members at every level to put aside their differences as no one party could win the election.

“Only Gabungan Rakyat Sabah can form a strong government. We want Sabah to develop fast and if it is led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, we will surely be better than Warisan,” he said.

He said Warisan would not be able to match the strength of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, which would be aligned to the federal government. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

