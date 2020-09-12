OUTRAGEOUS! PKR’S TRAITOROUS KENNY CHUA – DESPITE HIS SACKING FOR TRIGGERING SNAP POLLS – DARES TO SHOW UP IN INAMAN TO CONTEST AS ‘INDEPENDENT’ DECLARING ‘SUPPORT FOR PN LED BY MUHYIDDIN’

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah PKR vice-chairman Kenny Chua will defend his Inanam state seat as an independent candidate after negotiations with a local party fell through.

Chua, who was sacked by PKR after siding with former chief minister Musa Aman in the latter’s bid to topple the Warisan-led government in July, said he was supposed to stand as a candidate for Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

“The initial agreement was for the incumbent to contest the seat but they did not honour their promise,” he told reporters after arriving at the nomination centre in Manggatal, near here, this morning.

“So, I will contest as an independent because I have to defend my seat. I will fight to the end. My track record speaks for itself as I have served the people.

“Whatever it is, I will support Perikatan Nasional led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.”

Chua was one of the 13 assemblymen who defected from the Warisan Plus government in support of Musa.

PBS has named William Majimbun to stand for the Inanam seat.

It is looking to be a crowded seat with Chua and Majimbun among nine candidates who had turned up to hand in their nomination papers at the centre.

The others are former chief minister Chong Kah Kiat of Liberal Democratic Party, Terrence Tsen (Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri), Regina Lim (Parti Cinta Sabah), Pito Galim (PKR), former Sabah MCA chief Francis Goh (Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah), Mohd Hardy Abdullah (United Sabah National Organisation) and another independent, Achmed Noorasrul.

