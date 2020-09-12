THE Sabah elections begin today with the nomination process, which is scheduled for an hour starting at 9am without any objection period.

A total of 73 nomination centres, including community halls and schools, will be used.

Candidates are contesting in 73 seats, including 13 new ones.

The Election Commission (EC) had fixed polling day on September 26 and early voting on September 22.

A total of 1.12 million voters are eligible to vote in the election.

Caretaker chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the state assembly on July 30 to pave the way for the elections, a day after former chief minister Musa Aman claimed he had enough majority to take over the state government. – Bernama,

Sabah election campaign ‘kicks off’ ahead of nominations

KOTA KINABALU: The campaign to win the hearts and minds of Sabah voters has begun even before scores of potential candidates descend on nomination centres this morning.

Warisan Plus appears to be leading the way with dozens of billboards appearing overnight featuring the “artified” image of Shafie Apdal with the party’s logo appearing prominently as well.

The billboards located along major road intersections in the city feature the words “In God we trust, united we must” indicating the coalition’s unity theme in the two-week campaign period leading to the Sept 26 polls.

Unity among Sabahans has also been the message in short video clips being shared among social media users here.

But some users have also received video clips featuring, among others, a prominent Sabah politician shouting expletives in Parliament. The campaign via social media would be even more intense in this election, said Parti Cinta Sabah deputy president Pang Yuk Ming, who is contesting the Api Api seat.

“This is the key to getting your message effectively across to voters,” he said as he held up his handphone. On its screen was a caricature of Shafie holding the Warisan flag in one hand and with the other, pulling up Sabah PKR Christina Liew, who appeared to be falling into the sea.

Reaching out to voters through social media was, however, not limited to candidates in urban seats but rural constituencies as well, such as Kiulu in the Crocker Range about 40km north of Kota Kinabalu.

Among the contenders for Kiulu is incumbent Joniston Bangkuai, the Parti Bersatu Sabah information chief.

“The battle this time around will be on social media. This is a crucial tool,” Bangkuai said, adding that more than 70% of Kiulu’s 10,887 voters have access to the internet.

“Of course, there will be ceramahs, if allowed, but these will be on a small scale due to the Covid-19 situation,” he added. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Don’t cause Covid-19 cluster – cops tell supporters

9am: Semporna Community Hall, Semporna – The crowd outside the nomination centre swells to more than 100 people despite guidelines with regard to Covid-19.

This is in part due to the nomination centre serving three constituencies – namely Sulabayan, Senallang and Bugaya.

Police promptly advise the supporters to observe the Covid-19 guidelines.

“We don’t want a situation like what happened in Lahad Datu,” says a police officer.

He was referring to the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster which up to yesterday, recorded 170 Covid-19 cases.

Semporna is around 150km from Lahad Datu.

‘Friendly fire’ – PBS candidate expected to face Umno challenger

8.50am: Dewan Jabatan Kerja Raya Sembulan, Kota Kinabalu – Umno is still expected to field a candidate in the Tanjung Aru seat which will clash with PBS’ candidate Yong Oui Fah.

This is despite BN president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying yesterday they would resolve the seat clashes.

“Yes… there are a lot of ‘friendly’ (fire) this time.

“We are just following orders from the party,” Yong tells Malaysiakini, when asked if Umno is still expected to field a candidate for the seat.

Currently, six candidates have arrived at the nomination centre from PBS, LDP, Usno, PGRS, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and an independent candidate.

Warisan candidate Junz Wong and Umno candidate Mohd Reduan Aklee have yet to arrive.

Wan Azizah accompanies Sabah PKR chief to nomination centre

8.45am : Wisma Wanita, Kota Kinabalu – Former Sabah deputy chief minister, Christina Liew arrives at the nomination centre.

This will be the fourth time the Sabah PKR chief will seek to defend her Api-Api seat.

Among those present at the nomination centre are PKR advisor Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin and Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad, together with about 10 party supporters.

Lecturer with a passion for fishery vies for Sg Manila seat

8.35am: Dewan Serbaguna Libaran, Libaran – All three candidates from Warisan arrive at the nomination centre – Arunarnsin Taib (N50 Gum Gum), Mahmud Sudin (N51 Sg Manila) and Armani Mahiruddin (N52 Sg Sibuga).

Arunarnsin is the incumbent in Gum-Gum, while Mahmud and Armani are first time candidates for Warisan.

Mahmud, a senior lecturer at Universiti Malaysia Sabah, says one of his focus areas is to develop the fishing community in Sg Manila.

The Sg Manila native says fishery is one of his passions, having also been involved in teaching related matters at UMS.

Meanwhile, Armani, a former Sungai Sibuga Umno Women member of 22 years, says the time has come for her to move to a Sabah-based party.

She also holds the record for being the first woman appointed as Dewan Negara deputy speaker in 2009.

Four candidates for Tanjung Aru seat arrive at nomination centre

8.30am: Dewan Jabatan Kerja Raya Sembulan, Kota Kinabalu – Four candidates for the Tanjung Aru seat have arrived.

They are Yong Oui Fah from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Rizawani Fiona Heng from Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), Ibrahim Mohd Laiman Diki from Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and independent candidate Jan Chow.

Umno and Warisan are also expected to field candidates but they have yet to arrive.

Shafie’s challenger from PN arrives

8.25am: Semporna Community Hall, Semporna – A number of candidates have arrived at the venue, which is serving as the nomination centre for the Sulabayan, Senallang and Bugaya seats.

This is considered a stronghold of incumbent Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal, who is expected to defend his Senallang seat.

So far, PN candidates Mohd Daud Tampokong and Norazman Utoh Naim, who are representing Bersatu in Bugaya and Senallang respectively, have arrived.

Photo: Mohd Daud Tampokong

PCS’ Jihek Basanu is also present and is expected to join the race for Bugaya.

Only a handful of supporters are present in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Nomination centres will open at 9am.

Shortly after, BN’s Abdul Manan Indanan, who is representing Umno in Sulabayan arrives.

He exchanges hugs with the two other PN candidates and also greets a group of supporters accompanying him to the nomination centre

Photo: Jihek Basanu

Time for change, says LDP chief who aims to dethrone Sabah PKR chief

8.22am: Wisma Wanita, Kota Kinabalu – LDP president Chin Su Phing, who is contesting for the Api-api seat has arrived at the nomination centre.

“We hope the rakyat can vote for a local party, it is time for us to change,” he said.

Chin, who is making his election debut, added that LDP will contest 46 seats in total where half of it are JDM majority areas.

Api-api is expected to witness a five-way tussle.

The incumbent assemblyperson is Sabah PKR chief Christina Liew.

Sabah Bersatu chief arrives at HQ, greeted by hundreds of supporters

8.20am: Tuaran Town – Perikatan Nasional candidate for Sulaman, Hajiji Noor arrives at the Tuaran Bersatu headquarters, which is the gathering point for supporters.

Clad in a red traditional Malay costume, the Sabah Bersatu chief greets some 400 supporters, who try their best to observe the one-metre physical distance rule.

The supporters are seen holding PN flags, which make its debut in the state polls.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, will arrive later to lend his support to Hajiji, the seven-term Sulaman assemblyperson who won the seat under BN’s ticket in the past.

Hajiji is expected to be challenged by Rekan Hussien of PCS and Aliasgar Basir from Warisan.

A total of 11,711 voters will vote in Sulaman, which is about a 30-minute drive from Kota Kinabalu.

Earlier, a team of police officers conducted an inspection at a restaurant located below the Bersatu headquarters due to the prime minister’s scheduled arrival.

Gum Gum candidates arrive, including ex-Amanah leader

8.10am: Dewan Serbaguna Libaran, Libaran – At least two potential contenders for the N50 Gum Gum seat have arrived.

One of them is former Sandakan Amanah chief coordinator Jainudin Berahim, who is planning to contest on an LDP ticket. Amanah is officially only fielding one candidate in this election.

Photo: Jainudin Berahim

The other is Undang Tumpong, 61, from Parti Cinta Sabah, a new party led by former foreign minister Anifah Aman, which has announced its intention to contest in all 73 seats.

Photo: Undang Tumpong

Covid-19 SOP to prevent gatherings, marches

8.10am: Dewan Jabatan Kerja Raya Sembulan, Kota Kinabalu – A handful of BN supporters are present in the vicinity of the nomination centre for the state seat of Tanjung Aru.

The nomination process for the Sabah election is unlikely to see crowds as the Election Commission has released new guidelines as precautionary measures against Covid-19.

This includes forbidding supporters from gathering and marching with the candidates to the nomination centre.

The Tanjung Aru state seat is expected to see a clash between two PN allies, namely BN and PBS, barring any last-minute concessions.

They will face Warisan. Other minor parties such as PGRS are also expected to join the fray.

The Sabah state election campaign kicks off today with the nomination of candidates.

There are 73 seats up for grabs, an increase from the previous 60 seats due to redelineation of electoral boundaries.

Warisan, led by its president and incumbent chief minister Shafie Apdal, is seeking to defend its hold on the state government, along with allies Upko, DAP, PKR, and Amanah, who are collectively known as Warisan Plus.

They are up against the coalitions of BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), as well as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

There will also be an array of local parties who will contest various seats, including Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) which plans to contest at least 70 seats.

Today’s nomination period will start at 9am and end one hour later at 10am.

Polling day is on Sept 26 after a 14-day campaign period.

