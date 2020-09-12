7 MAKE-OR-BREAK SEATS FOR ANWAR: IF PKR WINS THEM ALL, THEN HE’S BACK IN THE GAME – IF NOT, HE’LL BE SEEN AS A ‘LONE WOLF OUT TO GUN FOR THE PM’S POST’ AGAINST SHAFIE – AND BETRAY THE ‘PRIMARY AGENDA’ OF KEEPING SABAH SAFE UNDER WARISAN RULE & OUSTING MUHYIDDIN’S BACKDOOR GOVT

‘If there is cooperation, the banner used is a secondary issue.’

DAP using Warisan banner won’t sway PKR from its own logo

DAP to contest under Warisan banner in Sabah

McLovin: Warisan logo or PKR logo – what is the difference? As long as they are in the same boat, have the same enemies and fight the same fight, that’s what matters the most.

Amanah and DAP can use any logo they want. So do PKR. This is because they believe their chance of winning is bigger that way. Isn’t that what democracy is all about?

In Sabah, PKR members are second-highest behind Selangor. They built their grassroots well so it’s not right to ask them to use Warisan’s logo.

Both DAP and Amanah know that the non-Chinese would be less incline to vote for them because they will be seen as a foreign party and have no business in Sabah. By using the Warisan logo, the locals will be more accepting of them.

Malaysia Bharu: It is a wise move by DAP to use the Warisan logo. Being a peninsula-based party, it is certainly an advantage to use the Warisan logo to project a united force needed to take on the frogs that were about to grab backdoor power.

PKR is a disappointment. They are not willing to reveal the reason they are against using the Warisan logo that would go a long way in projecting a united front in addition to helping win this election.

It was precisely this kind of strange self-serving behaviour that contributed to the defections and break-up of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Undecided: If the other parties in the Harapan Plus group are happy with the seat allocation, then the logo used should not be an issue. After all, PKR is already a well-known party in Sabah, Sarawak as well as Peninsular Malaysia.

If there is cooperation, the banner used is a secondary issue. It is good for Harapan to gauge PKR’s strength in Sabah in a state election using its own logo after the Sheraton Move.

The main thing is the pragmatic allocation of seats and taking on the opposition in a united manner.

IndigoTrout2522: When PN-BN component parties could not act together (with disagreement on seat allocation), it showed a crack in the coalition. It may not be a big deal for some but it certainly shows a lack of unity.

Again, PKR should not have made an announcement on the logo until Harapan presidential council makes a firm decision.

In this case, PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim was wrong. Hopefully, Anwar and PKR will reverse its decision and use a common logo as that will make a strong statement that the coalition is united and working together.

Newday: How much different is this, of DAP being under the Warisan banner than PAS being under the BN banner?

I suppose at least Warisan is strictly a Sabah brand, but that is about it. Mind you, I am not a Sabah native, just ignorantly commenting from afar.

Anonymous 5035: At the end of the day, Warisan president Shafie Apdal is former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s man. The latter started all this and ended up losing the rakyat’s mandate to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Coming under one logo doesn’t mean anything in today’s political scenario. How well did using the common logo work in the previous general election?

Obviously very well for Bersatu, who took us for a ride and made use of the common logo to further their ends and upended the rakyat’s hopes.

As for Anwar and his party, I think we should just respect their decision to use their own logo. Win or lose, come what may.

PurpleKijang9104: With his obsession of wanting to become the prime minister, Anwar’s dream may come to an end with his party’s refusal to use a common logo.

Is he trying to be the kingmaker in Sabah like what Mahathir has been telling his Pejuang?

Anwar is taking a gamble. When he doesn’t want to be a team player, how do others respect him? It’s best for PKR to end the dream of pushing Anwar as the next premier.

BlueShark1548: As expected, Anwar’s PKR is the spoiler. PKR claimed it has more than 170,000 members but how many are former party deputy president Azmin Ali’s people?

Anwar is a nobody in Sabah yet PKR is looking for so many seats. Any PKR win would be due to Shafie’s hard work and popularity with the locals, not Anwar.

In Sabah, parties without deep pockets cannot win elections and more so on result night – how to control defectors?

AGT: PKR spoils it all. It ignores solidarity. If the intention is to put Warisan back in government, then PKR has betrayed the primary agenda. It never learns.

Odysseus: Anwar, the ball is at your feet.

Play as a team player or if you choose to go it alone with PKR logo, you won’t be seen as a leader of the pack. Just a lone wolf gunning for PM job.

The Wakandan: In Sabah politics, there are so many frogs from big to small, fat to thin. You name it, they’ll have it. They are the champions in the game of frogs.

So, it does not matter what logo the candidate uses. What matters is after the election, whether they are still where they are supposed to be.

The reason why we are having this snap election is precisely because of frogs.

In a blink of an eye, allegiance changed and the government fell. Party leaders should worry more about whether they can keep their members. They should worry about former chief minister Musa Aman’s influence.

In the land of frogs, it would be difficult to rein in the slippery creatures. So, watch out.

MKINI

.