AFTER GETTING A NICE ‘DUCK EGG’ FROM MUHYIDDIN, HADI SAYS NEVER MIND NO SEATS TO CONTEST IN SABAH POLLS – PAS ‘TO GIVE WAY’ TO ALLIES FOR THE BETTERMENT OF MUAFAKAT

PETALING JAYA: PAS today said it is opting out of the Sabah election because it wants to prioritise preparations for the 15th general election.

Its president Abdul Hadi Awang also said in a statement that it was giving way to its allies to contest the polls for the sake of the alliance, in reference to Muafakat Nasional.

“PAS respects its allies in Sabah who intend to contest in all 73 seats in the state polls, after negotiation efforts were finalised.

“In this regard, PAS has decided to give way to its allies to ensure straight fights in the state polls, in order to preserve the consensus and consider future political implications.”

The party would continue to mobilise support for its allies in the state election at local levels, he said.

Yesterday, Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor announced that PN would contest 29 seats in the state polls.

He said the coalition would be represented by its components PPBM, STAR and SAPP, adding that 60% of PN’s candidates were new faces. He did not mention PAS. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Taken from Shahbudin.com here. Di sebalik kerjasama dengan PN di Pusat dan Muafakat Nasional dengan UMNO PAS benar-benar ditimpa malang tidak dijemput PN, BN atau MN ke majlis pengumuman calon PRN abah “Kita tak dijemput,” kata PAS Sabah tidak ada kerusi diperuntukkan kepada Pas UMNO dan Bersatu sudah umumkan kerusi serta calon UMNO bertanding 31 kerusi Bersatu 19 kerusi Takiyuddin Hassan meluahkan hasrat Pas bertanding 10 kerusi Tetapi Pas nampaknya benar-benar tersisih tidak dipeduli serta tidak dianggap penting …begini akhirnya nasib Pas!! BN, MN atau PN langsung tidak memperdulikan mereka tidak diperuntukkan kerusi, tidak dijemput ke majlis pengumuman calon pun – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/ – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.