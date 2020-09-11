MUHYIDDIN TO SEIZE ON COVID-19 JUMP TO STOP ‘UNSTOPPABLE’ SHAFIE? SHOCK RISE IN NEW CASES TO 182 – WITH 167 IN SABAH ALONE – HOW LONG BEFORE PUTRAJAYA TROTS OUT ANOTHER LOCKDOWN – EVEN AS APEX COURT THROWS OUT BID TO HALT SABAH STATE ELECTION

MALAYSIA’S daily Covid-19 cases spiked to triple digits with 182 infections reported in the past 24 hours, due to a surge in the Benteng cluster in Sabah (167), and the Sungai and Telaga clusters in Kedah (14).

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported the figures in his daily briefing today, adding that the national toll of infections is now 9,810, with 501 active cases.

All but one of the reported infections were locally transmitted – 90 involved citizens and 91 cases were foreign nationals – with only one of the 182 cases imported.

Meanwhile, 14 patients were discharged from the hospital over the past 24 hours after making a full recovery.

As such, the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus now stands at 9,181.

The death toll remained at 128 with no new fatalities reported.

Nine people are currently in intensive care, with five of those requiring respiratory support. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Apex court dismisses bid to stop Sabah state election

The Federal Court today dismissed an application to stop the Sabah state election, nomination for which is tomorrow and polling on September 26. — Reuters pic PUTRAJAYA — The Federal Court today dismissed an application to stop the Sabah state election, nomination for which is tomorrow and polling on September 26. The application was brought by former Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Jahid @ Noordin Jahim to stay the state election pending disposal of an appeal over who the rightful chief minister of Sabah is — Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal or Tan Sri Musa Aman. A three-member bench led by Justice Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli made the decision. The other two judges were Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan. Musa was present in court. Jahid had filed the application on Tuesday naming Mohd Shafie, Sabah State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Syed Abas Syed Ali and State Assembly secretary Datuk Bernard J. Dalinting as the respondents. In his application, he sought to have the Sabah State Government Gazette dated July 30 stayed until the disposal of the appeal by the Federal Court. He also sought to stay the proclamation by the Yang Dipertua Negeri dated July 30 for the dissolution of the 15th Sabah State Legislative Assembly under Article 21(2) of the Sabah Constitution pending the conclusion of the appeal. Musa and Jahid obtained leave from the Federal Court on August 26 to proceed with the appeal over their challenge of the validity of Mohd Shafie’s appointment as the Sabah chief minister. A three-member bench led by Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, in a majority 2-1 decision, allowed the applications by Musa and Jahid to obtain leave to appeal against the Court of Appeal decision. Both Musa and Jahid had their appeals dismissed by the Court of Appeal on November 28 last year. A litigant must first obtain leave in order to proceed with the appeal to the Federal Court. — Bernama

