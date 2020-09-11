‘BRAND’ AZMIN = ‘BRAND’ POISON: THOSE WHO TRIED TO COPYCAT COUP ARCHITECT’S STYLE OF MASS SHIP-JUMPING & BETRAYALS TO GRAB POWER NOW LEAP TO THEIR POLITICAL DEATHS – THE MOST HIT SO FAR ARE MUSA AMAN’S GANG OF 14 ‘KATAK’ – BUT BETS ARE ON BERSATU WHOSE REPS ARE ALL DEFECTORS WILL BE PUNISHED THE MOST FOR POLITICAL SUBSERVIENCE TO ‘ORANG MALAYA’ MAHATHIR, MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN AT SABAH’S EXPENSE

Politics | September 11, 2020 by | 0 Comments

‘PKR’s brand in Sabah taken a hit after Azmin’s betrayal’

 ‘If PKR wants more seats, it must show that it can win them.’

I told Anwar winning polls more important than party’s dignity – Shafie

BusinessFirst: I think caretaker Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal has read the mood correctly. PKR would be lucky to retain the two state seats it won in the last general election (GE).

Their brand has taken a big hit and I think that in a close election this will dampen the enthusiasm of Warisan Plus supporters to come out and vote for PKR.

The fall of the federal government was due to PKR frogs and it will not be lost on the voters in Sabah that of the two seats won by PKR in the state, one jumped. This does not inspire confidence.

Personally, I predict PKR would lose all the seats it contests simply because the “localisation” feeling is strong in Sabah this election and PKR will be seen as a Semenanjung party. Hopefully, the independents who win in those seats will join Warisan.

DAP’s brand in the urban areas is still strong. So I think they will at least hold all their seats. Upko will no doubt hammer PBS and Star on their association with PAS and Semenanjung issues in the non-Muslim bumiputera areas. I think they will do well.

Honestly, among the Muslim bumiputeras, I am not sure. I think it is a close fight. Hence Shafie is right. Every seat counts and better not to waste them on those who are unlikely to win.

GreenViper4010: I don’t often agree with Shafie, but in this case, I think he is right. “Winnability” over the “Malay Triad” (nice ring to that!) should be paramount for any/all opposition parties in the run-up to the next GE.

PKR lacks credibility and punch in Sabah. If they want to be allocated more seats, they need to prove they can win them.

Unfortunately, despite all of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s positive policies and personal struggles, he has not projected sufficient leadership or momentum to justify a large seat allocation.

PKR (and DAP for that matter) needs some long-term bridge-building in East Malaysia, and not only by paying the odd visit during election time.

Also, PKR needs to move away from the “peninsular mindset” that plagues politics across the South China Sea. Beat the Triad!

PurpleJaguar0553: Shafie’s statement makes sense. If PKR wants more seats, it must show that it can win them. It’s no point in asking for more seats and losing them all to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PKR has further been decimated by Azmin who has taken his support away from PKR and placed them firmly with PN. Azmin, as the number two in his former party, commands considerable grassroots support as seen in the PKR elections.

This too weighs heavily against PKR’s ability to perform in Sabah. It is better for PKR to win the seven allocated seats and then build back its strength in Sabah and the rest of Malaysia.

Siva1967: Dear Anwar, I believe this time Shafie is correct. It is not about dignity or number of seats, it’s about compromising and cooperating to oust the warlords and their frogs from the state.

In fact, the same should be adopted at the federal level elections as well. PKR was given eight seats the last time and how many did PKR win?

So stop whining and start working together. This is Warisan’s home turf and not PKR’s even though PKR members are predominantly Sabahans.

Shafie has governed the state these past years and we trust he knows best on what is required to win this snap election. So please reciprocate and work together.

Constitutional Supremacy: This is absolute leadership by Shafie – focused to win the elections for the betterment of Sabah. PKR had only won two seats previously.

Just imagine if they were allotted 14 seats and they won only two again. PKR then would have given the opposition 12 seats. PKR should now accept the seven seats and try winning all of them than losing all 14 seats it intended to contest.

AnotherKomentar: Anwar and PKR, the Sabah election is not about you or your party’s ambition or redemption, this is about reversing the country from the decay, decline, and destruction of democracy in the hands of the corrupt, kleptocrats, and extremists.

Buckle up, or the wrath of Malaysia’s middle ground will decimate you at the next election.

Heron: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad probably “threw the spanner” at any attempts of collaboration between these two men when he proposed Shafie as prime minister material.

And unfortunately in this present contention about seats in the coming Sabah election, Anwar’s stand comes out looking rather unreasonable if not self-indulgent.

It’s surprising that a politician with his long and agonising experience is doing this at such a crucial time for Pakatan Harapan.

OrangeViper2887: Shafie is overconfident! This state election is not the same as GE14. He is not making a wise decision to allocate fewer seats to PKR. Why? PKR has a big following in Sabah. If the grassroots are unhappy, they may not vote for Warisan.

Shafie is taking the old man’s advice. He managed to rope in DAP and Amanah. This could also destroy Harapan eventually. Anwar will be left out in the cold. The old man has thus achieved his goal of sabotaging Anwar.

But remember that PKR rose to this level from scratch with the reformasi awakening. PKR now is the only party with principles. The others are all looking for the gravy train.

GrayHawk8513: @OrangeViper2887, I’m a Sabahan and I agree with you that after Selangor, Sabah has the largest number of PKR members. But most of them are Azmin’s people.

Mushiro: Warisan did not win a majority in the last election and had to depend on frogs to form the Sabah state government in 2018.

Then, within a week after former chief minister Musa Aman was freed from corruption charges, he bought frogs from Warisan to topple the Warisan state government.

So how come Shafie has suddenly become a big-time adviser about winning the Sabah election when he could not even keep his state assemblypersons in his Warisan government?

What guarantee can Shafie give for the new Warisan assemblypersons not to frog jump again to PN after the results are announced?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has all the government money to tempt the Warisan frogs. Shafie should be realistic to understand sentiments on the ground and coalition party politics.

ScarletPanda9731: What dignity are we talking about? Umno, PAS, and Bersatu talk about dignity. DAP and Amanah talk about dignity. PN talks about dignity. Upko talks about dignity. Pejuang, waiting for registration, also talks about dignity. Yes, I forgot, even political frogs talk about dignity.

Is it dignity when you steal other people’s money? Is it dignity when you refuse to repay loans? It is dignity when you beg for positions? Is it dignity when you discriminate others? Is it dignity when you illegitimately seize power? Is it dignity when you do not honour your word, written or verbal? Define dignity.

For some, it doesn’t pay to be a ‘katak

Taking gambles is part and parcel of politics. One such gamble is switching allegiances in the hope of attaining greater power.

For a group of Sabah lawmakers who defected after the 2018 general election, that was probably a gamble that they will ultimately regret.

A total of 13 Sabah lawmakers who defected from BN component parties since the 14th general election are not on the candidates’ list of any major party for the forthcoming state election.

Without the backing of political parties, these 13 incumbents would most likely lose, should they attempt to retain their seats as independent candidates or as candidates of obscure parties.

In late July, 14 ruling party lawmakers joined a gathering at Seri Anggerik – the home of incumbent Sungai Sibuga assemblyperson Musa Aman in Kota Kinabalu – to announce the formation of a new government.

 

That plan was scuttled by governor Juhar Mahiruddin (above), who dissolved the State Legislative Assembly, paving way for fresh elections.

Of the 14, only four have been picked up by major parties as candidates for the Sept 26 election.

James Ratib (incumbent Sugut lawmaker) was re-admitted into Umno. He will also be the only BN or Umno candidate to defend his seat in this election.

Bersatu picked up Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu) and Abd Muis Picho (Sebatik), who won their seats in 2018 on BN-Upko and BN-Umno tickets, respectively.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) picked up Abidin Madingkir (Paginatan) who won his seat in 2018 on a BN-Upko ticket.

The 10 incumbents that no party wants are Lasiah Baranting (Tandek), Abdul Rahman Kongkawan (Labuk), Kenny Chua Teck Ho (Inanam), Bolkiah Ismail (Pitas), Osman Jamal (Balung), Musbah Jamli (Tempasuk), Hamisa Samat (Tanjong Batu), Jamawi Ja’afar (Kemabong), Saddi Abdul Rahman (Sukau) and Masiung Banah (Kuamut).

The experience will probably sting more for first-time lawmakers Abdul Rahman, Chua, Osman and Jamawi who, unlike the multi-term lawmakers, will only collect a partial pension.

Another group of three defectors who left BN component parties for Bersatu in 2019 were not listed as candidates by any major party.

The three are Matbali Musah (Lumadan), Japlin Akim (Usukan) and Bobbey Ah Fang Suan (Nabawan).

Umno will be fielding candidates for these three seats.

It should be pointed out that Bersatu’s incumbent lawmakers in Sabah are entirely made out of defectors and they will be making their Sabah debut this election.

The sole incumbent BN lawmaker who is not the list of any major party to retain his seat is Musa.

Ellron Angin, who won on a BN-PBRS ticket in 2018, will be seeking to retain his seat as a Star candidate. Ellron joined Star in late 2018.

In short, of the 31 elected Sabah lawmakers who attempted the “Seri Anggerik Move”, only 17 have been chosen by major parties to defend their seats.

The rest, by triggering the dissolution of the Sabah Legislative Assembly, had inadvertently shown themselves the exit from the corridors of power.

On the Warisan Plus front, five incumbent lawmakers were dropped, all from Warisan.

The five are Jenifer Lasimbang (Moyog), Azhar Matussin (Karambunai), Uda Sulai (Petagas), Aidi Moktar (Pantai Manis) and Arifin Asgali (Sekong). All are first time lawmakers and were not involved in defections.

Although Warisan Plus component party United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) won six seats in the 2018 elections, it is fielding its sole remaining incumbent Ewon Benedick (Kadamaian).

The five other Upko incumbents had defected before the legislative assembly was dissolved.

MKINI

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle