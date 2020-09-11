WHO IS THE BIGGEST LIAR NOW, MAHATHIR? SON MUKHIZ INSISTS HIS DAD NEVER HAD PLANS FOR HIM TO REPLACE ANWAR AS PM – HOURS AFTER MAHATHIR HIMSELF CALLS EX POL-SEC ‘THE BIGGEST LIAR’ FOR TELLING THE SENATE ‘DR M THE HAPPIEST MAN AFTER ANWAR DERAILED FROM BECOMING PM & DAP’S ADVANCE WAS HALTED’

MUKHRIZ Mahathir was never going to replace Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister candidate after Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned, the former Kedah menteri besar said.

Mukhriz told Insight Talk that speculations that he will replace Anwar were simply allegations made by those who did not know how a prime minister is appointed.

He said his father was adamant that Anwar would succeed him when he stepped down.

“I was not in his plan (to replace Anwar as PM) and his position was that Anwar will take over,” he said.

“As his son, I asked him about the power transition, and he told me that he was determined to fulfill his promise (to Anwar).  

“Whatever happens, he said, he will hand it over to Anwar. He wanted to end his political career, his legacy, by handing the prime minister’s position to Anwar. It was only a matter of time.”

Dr Mahathir became the country’s 7th prime minister following Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory in the last general election. It was agreed by PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu that Dr Mahathir would be replaced by Anwar in two years time.

However, the power transition became a hot topic for PKR and Anwar’s supporters, who kept questioning Bersatu and the 95-year-old Dr Mahathir on when it would happen.

Dr Mahathir had previously said he would hand over the position to Anwar after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at the end of the year.

The former prime minister was accused of trying to delay the power transition and was portrayed as trying to break his promise to his former deputy.

Dr Mahathir resigned as the prime minister in February following Bersatu’s decision to quit PH.

Initially, Umno and PAS had thrown their support behind the nonagenarian to continue to lead the country.

However, the two parties decided to back Muhyiddin Yassin after Dr Mahathir refused to work with several Umno members who are facing corruption charges.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the prime minister after Dr Mahathir and Anwar failed to present the numbers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, indicating how much support they had from the 222 parliamentarians. – September 10, 2020.

Dr M brands his ex-aide ‘biggest liar in Malaysian politics’

Dr Mahathir Mohamad lashed out at his former political aide, who claimed that the nonagenarian was delighted with the Sheraton Move, which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, but did not show it.

Without mincing words, the former premier branded Zahid Md Arif as “the biggest liar in Malaysian politics”.

Mahathir claimed that it was Zahid who wanted to change the government and tried in vain to persuade him to join the move.

“He used to support (PKR president) Anwar (Ibrahim), then he went against Anwar. He then supported me, but then went against me. He did all this only for his personal benefit.

“And for that, he is willing to spew all sorts of lies,” Mahathir told Malaysiakini in an exclusive interview at his office in Putrajaya this morning.

On Monday, Zahid, who is now a senator, told the Dewan Negara that Mahathir’s purported goals were to prevent Anwar from becoming prime minister and block DAP’s advance in national politics.

“Whatever it is, I am sure Mahathir is the happiest person now.

“It is just that he does not express that joy. His goals of stopping Anwar from replacing him and to curb DAP’s advance have been successful,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mahathir told Malaysiakini that Zahid (below) had wanted to change the government because he was allegedly facing some problems but did not elaborate.

 

The Langkawi MP claimed that when he refused to bend the rules to help Zahid, the latter became upset with him.

“He tried to use me for his interest because he has problems. I could not help him. I said that in Malaysia, we have to go according to the law.

“It does not matter whether one is a party member or not, if he does something wrong, then it is wrong.

“But he became upset because of this. And he tried to change the government so that he would be safe. And it is true, he is in a safe position at this moment,” Mahathir added.

Malaysiakini has contacted Zahid for comments on this allegation.

According to Mahathir, Zahid then hatched a plan with former Umno leader Hamzah Zainudin, who joined Bersatu after Harapan won the general election.

Hamzah, he claimed, managed to convince Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin that there was a workable plan to oust the Harapan government.

“So, he (Zahid) cooperated with Hamzah to topple Harapan on the pretext that Harapan was dominated by the DAP. Which is totally not true.

“He was of the view that if he can change the government, it would save him. And for this, he tried to convince me, but I never followed (his plan).

“I know about all the things he said, claiming that I wanted to defeat Anwar, that I wanted to bring down the DAP… all these are not true,” Mahathir said.

“I have no problems with DAP. Anwar has a problem with me, but I do not have a problem with him. And I can’t backstab the rakyat who chose Harapan and made me prime minister,” he added.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

