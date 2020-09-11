WHO IS THE BIGGEST LIAR NOW, MAHATHIR? SON MUKHIZ INSISTS HIS DAD NEVER HAD PLANS FOR HIM TO REPLACE ANWAR AS PM – HOURS AFTER MAHATHIR HIMSELF CALLS EX POL-SEC ‘THE BIGGEST LIAR’ FOR TELLING THE SENATE ‘DR M THE HAPPIEST MAN AFTER ANWAR DERAILED FROM BECOMING PM & DAP’S ADVANCE WAS HALTED’

Dr Mahathir Mohamad lashed out at his former political aide, who claimed that the nonagenarian was delighted with the Sheraton Move, which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, but did not show it.
Without mincing words, the former premier branded Zahid Md Arif as “the biggest liar in Malaysian politics”.
Mahathir claimed that it was Zahid who wanted to change the government and tried in vain to persuade him to join the move.
“He used to support (PKR president) Anwar (Ibrahim), then he went against Anwar. He then supported me, but then went against me. He did all this only for his personal benefit.
“And for that, he is willing to spew all sorts of lies,” Mahathir told Malaysiakini in an exclusive interview at his office in Putrajaya this morning.
On Monday, Zahid, who is now a senator, told the Dewan Negara that Mahathir’s purported goals were to prevent Anwar from becoming prime minister and block DAP’s advance in national politics.
“Whatever it is, I am sure Mahathir is the happiest person now.
“It is just that he does not express that joy. His goals of stopping Anwar from replacing him and to curb DAP’s advance have been successful,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mahathir told Malaysiakini that Zahid (below) had wanted to change the government because he was allegedly facing some problems but did not elaborate.
The Langkawi MP claimed that when he refused to bend the rules to help Zahid, the latter became upset with him.
“He tried to use me for his interest because he has problems. I could not help him. I said that in Malaysia, we have to go according to the law.
“It does not matter whether one is a party member or not, if he does something wrong, then it is wrong.
“But he became upset because of this. And he tried to change the government so that he would be safe. And it is true, he is in a safe position at this moment,” Mahathir added.
Malaysiakini has contacted Zahid for comments on this allegation.
According to Mahathir, Zahid then hatched a plan with former Umno leader Hamzah Zainudin, who joined Bersatu after Harapan won the general election.
Hamzah, he claimed, managed to convince Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin that there was a workable plan to oust the Harapan government.
“So, he (Zahid) cooperated with Hamzah to topple Harapan on the pretext that Harapan was dominated by the DAP. Which is totally not true.
“He was of the view that if he can change the government, it would save him. And for this, he tried to convince me, but I never followed (his plan).
“I know about all the things he said, claiming that I wanted to defeat Anwar, that I wanted to bring down the DAP… all these are not true,” Mahathir said.
“I have no problems with DAP. Anwar has a problem with me, but I do not have a problem with him. And I can’t backstab the rakyat who chose Harapan and made me prime minister,” he added.