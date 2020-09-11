UMNO is dead in Sabah.

When Musa Aman said that it would be embarrassing for UMNO if someone like Bung Mokhtar, who is facing trial in Court for corruption, was appointed head of UMNO Sabah to face the coming State elections, it appeared to many that Musa Aman was also aiming his sarcasm at UMNO president Zahid Hamidi who is himself in Court on multiple corruption charges.

Not only was Musa’s statement an insult to Bung Mokhtar but it was also an insult to Zahid Hamidi. Both these clowns are facing corruption charges in Court.

Surprise, surprise. So now not only does Bung Mokhtar remain UMNO Sabah’s boss but Musa Aman has been summarily dropped from UMNO’s line up for the coming State Elections on 26th September 2020.

This means the end of Musa Aman’s political career in Sabah State.

First here is the news from The Malay Mail :

Sabah (BN) line-up 31 candidates

will not include Musa Aman

will field Said Keruak

Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar announced Umno candidates

dropping Musa no great surprise

Musa’s failed attempt to topple state govt

Bung said Musa never asked to be candidate

Musa Aman never applied Bung said

Bung acknowledged possible sabotage as some unhappy

The possibility of sabotage is also very high, he said

BN is not being dominant … No issue of who will be chief minister,” he said.

Pribumi announcing candidates at 3pm

Parti Bersatu Sabah to announce at 5pm

Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku (dont know when . . ha ha ha.)

Here is Sinar) :





Bung Moktar dedahkan Musa tiada dalam senarai calon bertanding PRN Sabah

“Saya tidak ada perbincangan mengenai itu” kata Bung Moktar

“Nama beliau tiada dalam senarai calon BN” katanya.

kejutan pertama PRN Sabah, calon gergasi Musa Aman tidak disenaraikan BN

My comments :

Kalau tak mahu kena sabotaj senang saja bah. Belanja makan ayam saja bah. Mahu belanja lebih sikit. Ayam goreng, ayam rebus, ayam bakar, ayam salai, ayam kari. Semua jenis ayam. Lagi banyak ayam lagi bagus. Apa takut sabotaj? Bisa diatur. Ayamkan saja.

This is indeed the end of Musa Aman’s political career in Sabah.

This is a new situation for UMNO Sabah. There is little interference from UMNO hq in KL. This is also a bad precedent. Who knows maybe soon UMNO Johor, UMNO Selangor, UMNO Pahang etc will also seek “autonomy” from UMNO KL.

Under Zahid Hamidi the UMNO party has no real leadership. Few people really regard Zahid Hamidi as president material. Zahid Hamidi is the first UMNO president who is not a prime minister. He is the first UMNO president to be tried for corruption while holding the office of party president. (The 1MDB super moron resigned the presidency before being charged in Court.)

UMNO Sabah will lose in the Sabah State elections. They may lose big. When that happens it will totally embarrass Zahid Hamidi and Bung Moktar as well.

UMNO is dead in Sabah.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.