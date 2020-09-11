BOMBSHELL – SHAFIE GREEDY – OR DID HE SMELL A PKR RAT? IF ANWAR LOSES EVERY SINGLE SEAT IN SABAH POLLS, IT WON’T HARM BUT IN FACT WILL BOLSTER HIS CLAIM TO BE PAKATAN’S ‘RIGHTFUL’ PM-CANDIDATE – BUT IF SHAFIE GAVE PKR, WHICH HAS NEVER DONE WELL IN SABAH, THE SEATS THEY DEMANDED & THEY LOST, HE WOULD LOSE THE STATE GOVT & SABAHANS WILL PLUNGE BACK INTO CORRUPT UMNO’S HANDS – PKR’S SHOCK PRE-EMPTIVE ANNOUNCEMENT SMACKING OF POLITICAL THUGGERY IT WOULD CONTEST 14 SEATS ONLY RAISED MORE SUSPICION

Politics | September 11, 2020 by | 0 Comments

      

     

   

    

     

   

Kimanis By-Election - Parti Warisan Sabah Flags

        

    

  

Pakatan Harapan - DAP, PKR, Amanah Symbols

      

    

    

Shafie Apdal - Parti Warisan Sabah

    

   

    

Musa Aman – Former Sabah Chief Minister - Corruption

     

    

      

Muhyiddin Yassin and Anwar Ibrahim

      

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle