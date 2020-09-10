ANWAR ON THE EDGE OF A SELF-CREATED PRECIPICE – WHAT WILL IT BE ON NOMINATIONS DAY? WILL PKR PULL OUT FROM WARISAN-PLUS & CONTEST 14 SEATS? IF SO ANWAR MIGHT AS WELL SIGN HIS OWN RESIGNATION LETTER FROM PAKATAN – PKR WITH JUST ONE SEAT IN SABAH ASSEMBLY WON’T HURT BUT MAY INSTEAD RALLY A HUGE WAVE OF SUPPORT FOR SHAFIE – BUT THE REPERCUSSIONS WILL BE ENORMOUS FOR ANWAR IN THE PENINSULA, WHERE HIS FALL FROM GRACE WILL BE SEALED BY VOTER DISGUST FOR PKR IN GE15
KOTA KINABALU: The Warisan Plus coalition consisting of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), PKR, DAP, and Upko will use three logos in the coming state polls, says Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.
According to the Warisan president, the three logos will be Warisan, PKR, and Upko.
He said DAP had agreed to use Warisan’s logo in the coming state polls, but said PKR wasn’t willing to do so, adding that discussions on seat allocations involving PKR are still ongoing.
“Only PKR is not willing to use the logo, we have also yet to decide on the seat allocation. I have already made known the numbers we want to contest.
On Upko, Shafie said they needed to use its own logo because it is part of Warisan’s pledge to strengthen local-based parties.
Among those present were state PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew, Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, and state PKR leadership council vice-chairman John Ghani.
Shafie also said PKR will be left out from the candidate announcement on Thursday (Sept 10).
“I cannot wait any longer because the nominations are this Saturday (Sept 12) and it’s very important for us.”
It is an increase from the eight seats PKR was allocated in GE14.
It is understood that some of the seats were also sought after by Warisan and Upko.
Warisan Plus announces candidates, leaves out PKR as discussions still ongoing
KOTA KINABALU: The Warisan Plus-led coalition has announced its candidate list for the 16th Sabah state elections, two days ahead of the Nomination Day this Saturday (Sept 12).
Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will contest 46 seats, Upko will take on 12, DAP has seven and Parti Amanah Negara will take on one seat.
Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pic) however fell short of announcing PKR’s seats as he said negotiations are still ongoing.
This leaves PKR with merely eight seats to contest in the 73-seat state assembly.
Shafie also said that in this election, the aim should be about defending the Warisan Plus-led state government.
“It’s very important for us. Whatever challenges and obstacles, I will defend the government of the day,” he added.
Among the Sabah PKR leaders who were present at the announcement were state chairman Datuk Christina Liew, Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, and state PKR leadership council vice-chairman John Ghani.
The announcement came amidst purported discontent over PKR’s insistence on contesting 14 seats.
On Wednesday (Sept 9), PKR state information chief Simsudin Sidek said the party would be fielding candidates in Api-Api, Inanam, Tempasuk, Tamparuli, Matunggong, Klias, Sook, Kemabong, Segama, Limbahau, Sg Manila, Membakut, Pintasan and Petagas.
This is eight seats more than what it was allocated in the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018, and some of the seats were also being eyed by Warisan and Upko.
