KOTA KINABALU: The Warisan Plus coalition consisting of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), PKR, DAP, and Upko will use three logos in the coming state polls, says Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

According to the Warisan president, the three logos will be Warisan, PKR, and Upko.

He said DAP had agreed to use Warisan’s logo in the coming state polls, but said PKR wasn’t willing to do so, adding that discussions on seat allocations involving PKR are still ongoing.

“Only PKR is not willing to use the logo, we have also yet to decide on the seat allocation. I have already made known the numbers we want to contest.

“Don’t contest against each other. It is not good, ” he said during his opening speech before announcing Warisan Plus’ candidates at the Sabah International Convention Centre on Thursday (Sept 10).

On Upko, Shafie said they needed to use its own logo because it is part of Warisan’s pledge to strengthen local-based parties.

Among those present were state PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew, Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, and state PKR leadership council vice-chairman John Ghani.

The announcement came amidst purported discontent over PKR’s insistence to contest 14 seats in the coming state election.

Shafie also said PKR will be left out from the candidate announcement on Thursday (Sept 10).

“I cannot wait any longer because the nominations are this Saturday (Sept 12) and it’s very important for us.”

On Wednesday (Sept 10), state PKR information chief Simsudin Sidek said the party would be fielding candidates in Api-Api, Inanam, Tempasuk, Tamparuli, Matunggong, Klias, Sook, Kemabong, Segama, Limbahau, Sg Manila, Membakut, Pintasan and Petagas.

It is an increase from the eight seats PKR was allocated in GE14.

It is understood that some of the seats were also sought after by Warisan and Upko.

Warisan Plus announces candidates, leaves out PKR as discussions still ongoing