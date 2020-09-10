DEFIANT UMNO FLOORS BERSATU – MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN ARE IN BIG TROUBLE AS THEIR GRAND PLANS FOR MUSA AMAN GO AWRY: UMNO TO CONTEST 31 SEATS – NOT ONLY DROPS MUSA BUT EX-CM’S ALLEGED ‘PROXY’ RAHMAN DAHLAN ALSO NOT ON LIST – FORCING IN-DISARRAY BERSATU TO ABORT JOINT CANDIDATE UNVEILING EVENT

KOTA KINABALU — The Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance line-up of 31 candidates will not include Tan Sri Musa Aman but will see the state Opposition field another former chief minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Sabah BN election machinery chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin announced a list of Umno candidates, with 95 per cent consisting of new faces.

Among the known names are Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib and Former Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Raimi Unggi.

Bung will contest in Lamag while Salleh will contest in Usukan.

The dropping of Musa comes as no great surprise as Musa and the party’s central leadership have been reeling from the fallout after the former’s failed attempt to topple the state government.

However, Bung said that Musa had never asked to be fielded as a BN candidate.

“We always respect our leaders including Tan Sri Musa Aman but he never applied,” Bung said.

Yesterday, Musa had announced on his social media that he would be returning to Sungai Manila but did not elaborate on whether he would be part of any party.

Bung acknowledged that there could be possible sabotage among the parties as some may be unhappy with the choice of candidates.

“The possibility of sabotage is also very high,” he said.

He claimed that Umno was not trying to be dominant in BN but saw it as a collaboration for the mutual benefit of all.

“BN is not being dominant but we are in the same alliance. No issue of who will be chief minister,” he said.

Other allies, including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will be announcing its candidates at 3pm, while Parti Bersatu Sabah is due to announce its candidates at 5pm and Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku at a later date. MALAY MAIL

Bersatu aborts candidates unveiling at BN-PN event, to announce separately

A joint BN-Perikatan Nasional (PN) event to announce their candidates for the Sabah election was converted into a get-together reception at the 11th hour.

This was after Bersatu, which was scheduled to unveil their candidates together with Umno, decided to do so separately later today.

This was confirmed by Sabah Bersatu deputy chief Masidi Manjun.

“The candidate announcement will be made by the respective parties. PN will announce its candidates at 3pm at the Sabah Bersatu headquarters,” he told Malaysiakini.

The event in Kota Kinabalu was promoted as a candidate announcement since Tuesday, but the emcee abruptly announced that it would just be a get-together after an almost hour-long delay.

Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin arrived at around 10.45am and state Bersatu chief Hajiji Md Noor only came about 30 minutes later.

Hajiji was coy when asked about the sudden change of the event’s purpose.

“We will inform you,” he said when asked by journalists, moments before the event started.

The gathering today was attended by more than 500 members and grassroots leaders who were in high spirits.

At a press conference later, Bung unveiled the list of Umno candidates who will be fielded in the Sept 26 state election.

He said BN allies, MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah will announce their candidates at a separate event.

The announced Umno candidates for the Sabah election is as follows. However, until they are formally fielded on nomination day (Sept 12), changes are still possible. MKINI

