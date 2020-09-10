BOMBSHELL – AZMIN’S POWER-PLAY BACKFIRES – FIRST ‘BOMB’ SET TO GO OFF IN JOHOR EVEN EARLIER THAN IN SABAH: PANICKY MUHYIDDIN RUSHES TO DOWN SOUTH AMID TALK EX-MB OSMAN TO QUIT BERSATU – TRIGGERING EITHER A ‘HUNG ASSEMBLY’ OR CHANGE IN STATE GOVT OR SNAP STATE POLLS!

PUTRAJAYA, 11 Mac -- Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (kanan) mempengerusikan mesyuarat kabinet yang pertama di Bangunan Perdana Putra hari ini. Turut kelihatan Menteri Kanan-Menteri Perdagangan Antarabangsa dan Industri Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (kiri). --fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA  PUTRAJAYA, March 11 -- Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) chairing the first new cabinet meeting at the Perdana Putra today. Also present Senior Minister-International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (left). --fotoBERNAMA (2020) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED 

JOHOR BARU: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be in town to attend the Johor state assembly meeting today which will be closely watched.

The Prime Minister, who is the Gambir assemblyman, will also be present for the meeting when it continues on Sunday.

The spaced-out two-day meeting is due to the Friday-Saturday weekend observed here.

In between, Muhyiddin, who is the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president and state party chief, will head to Sabah which is holding its nomination day on Saturday.

The motions involve a state economic stimulus package, the appointment of a senator, additional budget and rebate on land tax.

However, the focus will be on former mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian who is embroiled in a controversy for allegedly attending programmes organised by Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

The 69-year-old Kempas assemblyman is expected to be hauled up by the Bersatu disciplinary board after the state assembly meetings.

He faces the possibility of having his Bersatu membership terminated after two viral videos showed him campaigning in support of an independent candidate during the Slim by-election and attending a dinner held by Pejuang.

Osman, who courted many controversies during his one-year tenure as the mentri besar, could force a hung state assembly if he decides to quit the party.

In the 56-member state assembly, Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional hold 29 seats, with Umno having 14, Bersatu 12, MIC two and PAS one.

Pakatan has 27 seats, with DAP holding 14, Amanah nine and PKR four.

Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said the present state government would not have a simple majority if Bersatu acted against Osman or if the latter quit to become an independent.

“If that happens, then the present state government will have 28 seats while Pakatan will still have 27 seats unless Osman decides to support the Opposition,” he said.

In the event of a hung assembly, he said the Speaker would have the deciding vote on whether a motion was passed or not.

Under Undang-Undang Tubuh Kerajaan Negeri Johor 1895, the state government can still carry out its duty as long as the mentri besar has the majority support of the 56 elected representatives.

The Johor Ruler can also dissolve the state assembly upon the advice of the mentri besar.

On Tuesday, Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government still had the support of a majority 29 assemblymen. – ANN

Johor PN doesn’t move to remove Harapan speaker

Malaysiakini

The Johor Perikatan Nasional state government has not moved to remove Pakatan Harapan-appointed speaker Suhaizan Kaiat, amid uncertainty on whether it has the majority.

This makes Johor the only state PN has taken over from Harapan where it has not installed its own speaker.

The state legislature, which convened today for a second time since PN’s rise to power, began with oral questions with Suhaizan (above) presiding.

A motion to remove the speaker – which requires 14 days notice – is not in the order paper.

The previous Johor assembly sitting in May had been a brief affair, ending right after a royal address from Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

The state government not moving a motion against Suhaizan, who is from Amanah, is believed to be related to doubts over Osman Sapian’s (Bersatu-Kempas) loyalty.

Osman, who is still seated on the PN side, had previously been spotted at several Pejuang events and is currently being probed by the Bersatu disciplinary committee.

If the former menteri besar switches sides, it would result in a hung assembly.

This is as Johor PN with Osman, only control 29 seats, while Harapan has 27 seats.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Gambir assemblyperson, arrived later around 10.50am, and took his seat next to Osman.

All motions that require voting have also been moved to Sunday’s sitting.

Harapan assemblypersons don’t expect any surprises in this current two day-meeting.

“I don’t think there will be any political moves in Johor during this current assembly meeting,” Sheikh Omar Ali (Harapan-Paloh) told Malaysiakini when contacted.

Previously, Sultan Ibrahim had warned that he would dissolve the state assembly if there was another power struggle in Johor. MKINI

