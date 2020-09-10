BOMBSHELL – AZMIN’S POWER-PLAY BACKFIRES – FIRST ‘BOMB’ SET TO GO OFF IN JOHOR EVEN EARLIER THAN IN SABAH: PANICKY MUHYIDDIN RUSHES TO DOWN SOUTH AMID TALK EX-MB OSMAN TO QUIT BERSATU – TRIGGERING EITHER A ‘HUNG ASSEMBLY’ OR CHANGE IN STATE GOVT OR SNAP STATE POLLS!

The Johor Perikatan Nasional state government has not moved to remove Pakatan Harapan-appointed speaker Suhaizan Kaiat, amid uncertainty on whether it has the majority.
This makes Johor the only state PN has taken over from Harapan where it has not installed its own speaker.
The state legislature, which convened today for a second time since PN’s rise to power, began with oral questions with Suhaizan (above) presiding.
A motion to remove the speaker – which requires 14 days notice – is not in the order paper.
The previous Johor assembly sitting in May had been a brief affair, ending right after a royal address from Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.
The state government not moving a motion against Suhaizan, who is from Amanah, is believed to be related to doubts over Osman Sapian’s (Bersatu-Kempas) loyalty.
Osman, who is still seated on the PN side, had previously been spotted at several Pejuang events and is currently being probed by the Bersatu disciplinary committee.
If the former menteri besar switches sides, it would result in a hung assembly.
This is as Johor PN with Osman, only control 29 seats, while Harapan has 27 seats.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Gambir assemblyperson, arrived later around 10.50am, and took his seat next to Osman.
All motions that require voting have also been moved to Sunday’s sitting.
Harapan assemblypersons don’t expect any surprises in this current two day-meeting.
“I don’t think there will be any political moves in Johor during this current assembly meeting,” Sheikh Omar Ali (Harapan-Paloh) told Malaysiakini when contacted.
Previously, Sultan Ibrahim had warned that he would dissolve the state assembly if there was another power struggle in Johor. MKINI
