RM100K A MONTH FOR A BUNCH OF ‘ILLITERATES’! WHILE MALAYSIA GENTLY BLEEDS, ROSMAH QUICKLY ‘SWEEPS’: CLARE BROWN GETS LAST LAUGH AFTER ‘SAPU ALL’ COURT EXPOSE

The many illiterate internet attacks on SR are thus explained. As are the wild claims that SR is paid “millions” sometimes hundreds of millions by various (changing and conflicting) parties to reveal the corruption driving deforestation and ruining lives in Malaysia.

In terms of negative impact against Rosmah and Co’s corrupt agenda, SR’s publications have certainly undermined and countered the hundreds of millions of stolen cash that they have spent on bogus propaganda. Since they now face jail.

However, whilst these creatures claim that SR is being paid they have never once attempted to do the obvious were that the case and offer to buy SR off with a fraction of the money they have splurged on their own useless campaigns.

The answer being that they deep down know that truth cannot be bought.

Mystery Solved

Rizal explained that in 2012, Rosmah had ordered him to had established a team of cybertroopers — individuals employed to disseminate political propaganda on the internet — who were paid RM100,000 monthly and tasked with monitoring critical content on social media. “This team was also responsible for countering and providing explanation to every slander, assertion and accusation towards Datin Seri Rosmah, to the public. “The cybertroopers were operating on funds provided by Datin Seri Rosmah herself. She gave me RM100,000 cash every month to finance the team,’’ he said. Rizal also explained that in his capacity as Rosmah’s special officer, he too had made statements to denounce or counter the negative narrative produced against her.

