PN ‘DEAD ON ARRIVAL’ IN SABAH? DEADLY UNDERCURRENTS PULL DOWN COALITION’S LAUNCH – EVEN MUHYIDDIN DIDN’T BOTHER TO ATTEND – AS UMNO-BN REFUSES TO LET MUSA AMAN CONTEST UNDER THEIR TICKET – SIGNALLING TO SABAH VOTERS IT IS NOT THEM BUT MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN THEY SHOULD ASK TO EXPLAIN MUSA’S SUDDEN DISCHARGE FROM A MOUNTAIN OF CORRUPTION CHARGES
AFTER a week’s delay, Perikatan Nasional launched the coalition and its logo in Kota Kinabalu tonight.
Among the leaders attending were Sabah Bersatu chief Hajiji Mohd Noor, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, SAPP president Yong Teck Lee and Sabah Star president Jeffrey Pairin Kitingan.
Also at the launch was PBS secretary-general Jahid Noordin Jahim.
Currently, PN consists of Bersatu, PAS, SAPP and Star after Barisan Nasional component MIC pulled out last week.
Umno has decided not to join PN and its representatives, as well as representatives from BN – MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah – were notably absent.
The live broadcast of the launch on Sabah Bersatu’s Facebook, did not show prime minister and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin in attendance.
Muhyiddin was expected to launch the PN coalition when he visited the state on August 29.
But sources told The Malaysian Insight the launch was subsequently cancelled, without explaining why.
PN component parties Bersatu, PAS, SAPP and Star are expected to use the newly launched logo in the Sabah election, while BN are expected to maintain its dacing logo.
The election begins on Saturday with the filing of nominations in 73 state seats.
Unlike other parties that use a symbol, the PN logo consist of the words “Perikatan Nasional” set in white on a blue background.
BN drops Musa Aman from Sabah polls line-up
RELATED STORY: Sarawak’s Latest MACC Strike Signals A Deadly Combat Within PN
“His name is also not on the list of BN candidates scheduled to be announced tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani in a report today.
Umno and BN are scheduled to announce their candidate line-up for the polls on September 26 tomorrow.
“I’m going back to Sg Manila,” he said in the post.
Musa had retained Sg Sibuga with a 2,184 majority in the 2018 elections, a largely reduced majority for the former chief minister who had ruled Sabah for 15 years under BN.
He led the attempt to topple the Warisan government but it failed when Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal advised the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to dissolve the state assembly and pave the way for polls.
Subsequently, Bung Moktar declared the state Umno chapter did not back Musa’s attempt to form the government through defections.
Yesterday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party was trying to mend the differences between the state chapter and the former chief minister.
– THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.