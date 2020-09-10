‘MONEY-EYED’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME EXPOSE THEMSELVES AS LITTLE BETTER THAN ‘MORONIC BLOODSUCKERS’ – AFTER BULLYING ‘TREETOP’ STUDENT INSTEAD OF APOLOGIZING FOR POOR INTERNET COVERAGE, MUHYIDDIN & GANG WANT TO SLAP ON NEW SERVICE TAX FOR ONLINE SHOPPERS SO THEY CAN COLLECT RM18.6 BILLION!

Politics | September 10, 2020 by | 0 Comments

    

   

    

Online Shopping

      

   

     

Tree Girl - Deputy Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin Bully Sabah Student Veveonah Mosibin

    

   

   

Tree Girl - Veveonah Mosibin

   

   

    

TM Inspired By Veveonah To Upgrade Internet Center To 300Mbps

   

   

Zahidi Zainul Abidin

     

    

   

Abdul Rahim Bakri

    

   

   

Universiti Malaysia Sabah UMS

Tree Girl Veveonah Mosibin Offered A Scholarship by UMS

   

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle