PKR Sabah information chief Simsudin Sidek in a statement today said the seats that the party will be contesting in are Api-Api, Inanam, Tempasuk, Tamparuli, Matunggong, Klias, Sook, Kemabong, Segama, Limbahau, Sg Manila, Membakut, Pintasan and Petagas.

In the 2018 elections, PKR contested in six state seats and won two, namely Inanam and Api Api

The announcement by PKR Sabah came a day before Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) announcement of its candidates for the state election which will be held on Sept 26.

The nomination day for the 16th state election is this Saturday (Sept 12). – BORNEO POST

ANN / BORNEO POST

.