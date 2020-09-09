ANWAR JUMPS THE GUN – OR GOING HEAD TO HEAD WITH SHAFIE? PKR, WHICH HAS ONLY 1 SEAT, TO CONTEST 14 SEATS WHETHER WARISAN & ALLIES AGREE OR NOT? SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT A DAY BEFORE OFFICIAL LIST TRIGGERS FEARS OF A FREE-FOR-ALL WITHIN WARISAN-PLUS – WHICH MUHYIDDIN & CO WOULD SURELY THANK PKR FOR

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR has announced that it will be contesting 14 seats in the upcoming Sabah state election, eight more than during the 14th general election (GE14).

PKR state information chief Simsudin Sidek said the party would be fielding candidates in Api-Api, Inanam, Tempasuk, Tamparuli, Matunggong, Klias, Sook, Kemabong, Segama, Limbahau, Sg Manila, Membakut, Pintasan and Petagas.

PKR’s announcement comes a day ahead of the official scheduled announcement of candidates by Warisan Plus, planned for Thursday (Sept 10).

Some of the seats it wants to contest are also being sought by Warisan and Upko.

In GE14, PKR contested eight seats and won two – Inanam and Api-Api.

Simsudin said the party decided to contest more seats this time as the number of contested seats had increased by 13, bringing the total number of state seats to 73.

“We also have 170,000 members now, making Sabah the second-highest state with PKR members after Selangor,” he said.

He added that PKR would be fielding a few new faces in the election, including women and youth leaders.

“We have strategised and scrutinised our list to ensure that we field capable candidates. This is our commitment to return the people’s mandate to a state government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal,” he said.

The Sabah state election was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on July 30.

