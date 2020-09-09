SURELY MUHYIDDIN NOT SETTING MACC LOOSE ON UMNO NEXT? UMNO GRASSROOTS HEAD ARRESTED OVER OKU FUND EMBEZZLEMENT

MACC has arrested an Umno deputy division chief in Perak over alleged embezzlement of nearly RM800,000 that belonged to an association for people with different abilities, of which he is the chairperson.

Perak MACC chief Mohd Fauzi Mohamad when contacted said the 61-year-old man was picked up by anti-graft officers on Sept 3.

He has since been placed under a remand order, which expires tomorrow (Thursday).

According to Fauzi, MACC received information that the suspect was alleged to have transferred monies from the association’s account into his personal account.

“He had allegedly abused his power to misappropriate the association’s fund by doing this.

“MACC is investigating the case under Section 23 of the MACC Act for abuse of power,” he told Malaysiakini.

However, Fauzi denied that the case had anything to do with the suspect’s political activities.

The suspect is also a councillor of a local government in the state.

