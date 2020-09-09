‘POOR’ NAJIB & ROSMAH – INSEPARABLE EVEN ON THE WAY TO SUNGAI BULOH: AIDE POSITIVELY IDENTIFIES NAJIB AS THE MALE VOICE & ROSMAH AS THE FEMALE VOICE IN ‘CAN I ADVISE YOU SOMETHING’ RECORDING

The purported 1MDB-linked audio recording conversation between former premier Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor was played during the latter’s solar hybrid project corruption trial today.

Lead DPP Gopal Sri Ram had been allowed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court to play the audio recording for the purpose of identification by 21st prosecution witness Rizal Mansor, who used to be Rosmah’s aide.

On Jan 8, the MACC released audio recordings of several telephone conversations purportedly involving Najib with regard to the 1MDB scandal.

Among them were several alleged calls between him and former MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad, as well as one purportedly between Najib and his irate wife Rosmah, among others.

The snippet played aloud in court today was the alleged conversation between Najib and Rosmah.

As the audio recording played, a voice which is purportedly Rosmah’s is heard saying loudly: “Can I advise you on something?”

A voice resembling that of Najib could be heard replying: “Hang on… anything?”

After the audio clip ended, Sri Ram asked Rizal who were the voices heard on the audio, and the witness replied they are Najib and Rosmah.

Sri Ram: Can you identify the male voice?

Rizal: Najib.

Sri Ram: Can you identify the female voice?

Rizal: Rosmah.

Sri Ram: You confirm that the male voice is Najib and the female voice is the accused?

Rizal: Yes.

Sri Ram: You hear no other voices?

Rizal: Only the two.

Rosmah is facing three charges on the alleged misappropriation of funds for the supply and installation of solar energy panels at 369 rural schools in Sarawak for the Education Ministry.

She faces one count of allegedly soliciting RM187.5 million and two charges of purportedly receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin as a reward for helping the company secure the RM1.25 billion project obtained through direct negotiations with the ministry.

MKINI

.