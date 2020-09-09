AS EXPECTED, IT WAS ALL A ‘M FOR MAHATHIR’ DRAMA: ‘HAPPIEST MAN’ DR M LAMENTS HIS ‘NO CONFIDENCE MOTION’ PUT AT BOTTOM OF PARLIAMENT LIST – BUT DOESN’T EVEN BOTHER TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT – AND INTENTIONALLY OR NOT, HELPS MUHYIDDIN TO GAIN FAVOR WITH MALAYS BY SAYING COUP PM ‘BELIEVED MALAYS WOULD BE THREATENED IF REMAINED IN GOVT’
Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad appears resigned to the fact that his no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will never see the light of day and has resorted to sharing the motion on the Internet.
In a blog post today, Mahathir said his no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin has been put at the bottom of the Order Paper for two parliamentary sittings.
“Government motions were prioritised so much so that there was no time to debate my motion.
“By doing this, my motion would never be debated in the Dewan Rakyat.
In his motion, Mahathir repeated that Muhyiddin believed the Malays would be threatened if DAP remained in government.
Muhyiddin had pulled Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan and joined forces with PKR defectors, leading to the collapse of the Harapan federal government.
He then formed the new Perikatan Nasional government with BN, PAS, GPS, PBS, and Star.
Mahathir said Muhyiddin, who was the home minister under Harapan, could have deregistered the DAP if it was genuinely a threat.
The nonagenarian politician reiterated his opposition to Muhyiddin’s new coalition which includes Umno.
“I cannot accept this because (former prime minister and Umno president) Najib Abdul Razak and Umno who had ruined the country would be part of the new government.”
Mahathir said he would only accept certain Umno leaders who must first quit their party but Muhyiddin was willing to accept Umno as a whole.
The Langkawi MP added that, at the time, he had asked for the new coalition plan to be postponed but to no avail.
