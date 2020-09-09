‘THEY WANT TO WIN SABAH AT ALL COSTS’ – ON EVE OF NOMINATION DAY, MACC TO CHARGE GUAN ENG IN PENANG – IN BLATANT BID TO DISRUPT HIS CAMPAIGN PLANS TO HELP SHAFIE & WARISAN-PLUS SNATCH ANOTHER VICTORY AGAINST MUHYIDDIN’S PN & UMNO’S BN
KUALA LUMPUR— DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today claimed that the fresh criminal charges to be filed against him in Penang this Friday indicates possible political motivation, highlighting that they will come just a day before nomination day for the Sabah state election this Saturday.
Lim noted that he was informed today that two new charges will be brought against him in the courts in Butterworth, Penang this Friday, before saying that this would affect his schedule in assisting in the election campaign in Sabah. Lim would be required to be physically present in the court in Penang when the new charges are brought.
When asked if he still plans to go to Sabah to aid in election campaigns after the Friday charges, Lim pointed out the timing of the fresh charges would affect his itinerary and arrangements for the campaign.
“You all know I was in Sabah last week and when I was in Sabah, the news came out when I was in the interior of Sabah. We don’t know whether this is deliberate or not, but why leak it to the press, so this is very unprofessional and very unfair of the MACC,” he claimed.
“At that time I did not get any information from the MACC, but the MACC had leaked this information to the media. Clearly it is an act to disturb and inconvenience me when I am campaigning in the interior of Sabah, and to leak to the media without informing me shows that this is truly a politically-motivated act,” he also claimed.
Earlier today, the prosecution had informed the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur that Lim was served with a notice today to inform him that he would be charged with two counts under Section 403 of the Penal Code — covering the offence of dishonest misappropriation of property — this Friday in Butterworth, Penang.
