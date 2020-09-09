DAP ‘VERY LIKELY’ TO USE WARISAN LOGO IN UPCOMING POLLS – IF SO, SULK-POT ANWAR WILL BE LEFT THE LONE RANGER IN PAKATAN – WHAT SORT OF CALIBRE ‘PM CANDIDATE’ CAN HE BE – IF EVEN HIS 2 ALLIES FINALLY ABANDON HIM OUT OF DISGUST FOR HIS POLITICAL ‘BLINDNESS’

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP is very likely to use the Parti Warisan Sabah logo in the coming state election.

“We are just fine-tuning some matters before an announcement is made at the right time, ” said a party leader who requested anonymity on Tuesday (Sept 8).

In the 2018 election, Warisan and its coalition partners DAP and PKR contested using their own logos in Sabah, unlike in the Peninsula where all Pakatan Harapan parties used the PKR logo.

The DAP has been deliberating the matter after Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal requested that his coalition partners, Upko, DAP, PKR and Amanah, use Warisan’s logo for the 16th Sabah state election.

So far, PKR and Upko have indicated that they would rather use their own logos.

However, sources said the matter was still under discussion between the partners.

Upko, which was previously a Barisan Nasional partner, left to join the Warisan Plus coalition immediately after the May 2018 elections.

If it decides not to use the Warisan logo, then this election will be the first time since the party was set up in 1994 that it will be using its own logo.

The DAP is expected to defend the six state seats won in 2018, and it is also eyeing two other seats, including Bingkor and possibly Sook or Kemabong.

The Sook seat in Sabah’s interior Pensiangan is being sought by PKR, while Kemabong, another interior Tenom seat, is being eyed by Upko.

“Discussions are still ongoing, ” sources said, adding that things should be finalised soon.

Caretaker Chief Minister Shafie is scheduled to release the names of Warisan Plus candidates on Thursday.

Under the seat-sharing formula, Warisan is expected to field 45 candidates and Upko 12, with DAP, PKR and Amanah sharing the remaining 16 seats.

ANN

