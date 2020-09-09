PN SABAH MULA GADUH BEREBUT KERUSI, KEDUDUKAN MUHYIDDIN TERANCAM?

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) will not hesitate to leave the National Alliance (PN) if it does not get at least 15 seats in the Sabah PRN, on September 26.

Its president, Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, said the matter took into account the wishes of the people who wanted the local party to lead the state administration.

“We are confident that STAR can win many seats in the PRN this time and we are ready to contest between 15 to 18 seats if given the opportunity.

“But, if STAR is only given six or eight seats, we better contest ourselves,” he said.

In the meantime, Jeffrey requested that the decision on the distribution of seats should be distributed equally taking into account the sentiments of the people in Sabah.

“The current sentiment is that political parties from the Peninsula dominate Sabah politics, the matter does not need to be repeated because this is what the people do not want.

“That is why the distribution of seats needs to be distributed fairly and evenly to respect Sabah’s state sentiments.

“The people also want to see the Barisan Nasional (BN) seat is less or balanced to give respect to the local party,” he added.

For the record, STAR has one Parliamentary seat, namely Dr. Jeffrey himself.

In a situation where Muhyiddin’s support in Parliament is only 111-109, STAR’s demand to be given between 15 to 18 seats in the Sabah PRN is a serious matter.

If the demand is not met and STAR leaves PN, the remaining support for Muhyiddin in Parliament will be 110 seats.

In this case, is PN ready to meet STAR’s demands in order to save Muhyiddin’s position as Prime Minister?

That is the new STAR demand that wants to be given 15 to 18 seats, what about PBS and PBRS, two other Sabah local parties?

How many seats are they demanding?

For your information, PBS and PBRS also each have one Parliamentary seat won in the last GE14.

Or, while PN may not necessarily win in this Sabah PRN, Muhyiddin will fall first?

Maybe this is what UMNO really wants?

