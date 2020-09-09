WILL TOMORROW COME FOR MUHYIDDIN? BACKDOOR PM SO FEARFUL OF BEING KICKED OUT, HE WARNS OF SNAP POLLS BUT ‘DON’T ASK ME WHEN’ – EVEN AS EX-JOHOR MB GOES FOR THE JUGULAR & MAKES A PUBLIC FOOL OF HIM & HIS BERSATU BY OPENLY WALTZING WITH MAHATHIR

Ex-Johor MB gets free pass because of Bersatu’s fear of snap polls

JOHOR lawmaker Osman Sapian is getting a free pass despite disciplinary issues because his party, Bersatu, is unprepared for possible state elections, said analysts.

The possibility of state elections is high, they said, given that if the ruling Perikatan Nasional pact loses one assemblyman, it would trigger a hung legislature.

Bersatu said yesterday it is carrying out an internal investigation against the former Johor menteri besar, who was recently spotted attending two Pejuang events.

Secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin said it will act according to the party constitution against the Kempas assemblyman, who campaigned with Pejuang during the Slim by-election.

If Osman is sacked from Bersatu, Johor PN will lose its one-seat majority in the Dewan Negeri, said Universiti Malaya’s Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

“There is also the fear that more Bersatu assemblymen would support Osman if he is sacked from the party,” said Awang Azman.

At present, PN has 29 out of the assembly’s 56 seats.

If Osman is sacked and moves to support the opposition Pakatan Harapan, each coalition will be tied at 28 seats.

A hung state assembly will mean that enactments, such as the 2021 budget, won’t be passed, said political scientist Dr Mazlan Ali.

In the event of a hung legislature, the sultan of Johor will likely dissolve the assembly to break the impasse to ensure that Johor folk can pick a more stable government, said Mazlan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

Bersatu is an Umno splinter party, marking its fourth anniversary last night. Many Umno grassroots members resent its presence in MN. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Najjua Zulkefli, September 9, 2020.

“The problem is that Bersatu is not prepared to go into an election. It is dependent on Umno to accept and work with it in Muafakat Nasional,” said Mazlan.

“At even the national level, Bersatu is still trying to rebuild its house and it is already contesting in the Sabah elections. So, it wants to deal with all these issues first before thinking of going into a Johor election.”

Like Putrajaya, PH in Johor fell in March after Bersatu abandoned it to form PN with Umno and PAS.

The largest party in Johor PN is Umno with 17 seats while Bersatu has nine after Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full left PKR to join it.

Rounding out the PN government is MIC with two seats while PAS has one. PH is now left with 14 seats held by DAP, Amanah (9) and PKR (3).

Osman spoke at a rally in the Slim by-election organised by Pejuang, a party opposed to PN.

Bersatu members are urging action against Osman because the party has in the past sacked lawmakers and members who supported Pejuang and its leaders, such as Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Pejuang was formed in August by former Bersatu leaders and members who opposed its alliance with Umno.

Mazlan, who has surveyed Johor voter sentiment last year, said Umno is the only party that is confident of winning an election in that state.

Yet, Johor Umno’s leaders and members are the most hostile towards Bersatu, a party many consider its splinter and the reason it lost the 14th general election.

Johor Umno grassroots members said Bersatu lacks an effective election machinery in many parts of the state and would be dependent on Umno

“So, Osman is a real headache for the party president (Muhyiddin Yassin). If Muhyiddin does not take action against Osman, he will seem weak.

“But if he takes action against Osman and the latter supports Pakatan, he will get a hung assembly and a possible election he is not ready for.”

Bersatu must work as if polls around the corner, says Muhyiddin

MUHYIDDIN Yassin wants Bersatu members to work as if the 15th general election is tomorrow.

The Bersatu president, however, said the party’s grassroots shouldn’t ask when it will be held.

“Don’t ask me when the election is, but everyone must work hard as if it’s tomorrow,” he said tonight at Bersatu’s fourth anniversary celebrations in Kuala Lumpur.

He said as Bersatu celebrates its anniversary, this is a crucial time to think about its vision and mission for the years ahead and its direction.

“In the seven months of helming the government, I have been working to the best of my abilities, along with friends (Perikatan Nasional) who upheld the same principles with confidence given to me as the prime minister.

“It’s not a single-man fight without the support of the Malays, who have the responsibility to uphold the race and bring it to greater heights.”

Muhyiddin also applauded front-liners who helped curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m indebted to them for protecting the nation by implementing the movement-control order (MCO, standard operating procedures and ensuring public health and safety.

“Without the front-liners, we won’t be here today.”

Muhyiddin added that it was thanks to the front-liners that the government was able to initiate the recovery MCO to revive the economy.

“The government was responsible not only for the protection of lives, but also the livelihood of the people, which allowed some 15 million workers to return to work by reopening most of the economic sectors.”

