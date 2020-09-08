A STATE ELECTION MUHYIDDIN CANNOT AFFORD TO LOSE: SUDDENLY, NEW COVID CASES JUMP TO 100, WITH 62 FROM SABAH CLUSTER – WILL PUTRAJAYA REINSTATE LOCKDOWNS TO STOP STATE POLLS – EVEN AS MUSA AMAN LOSES COURT APPEAL TO REVERSE DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLY

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Sungai Sibuga assemblyperson Musa Aman and 32 Sabah assemblypersons’ appeal against the July 30 dissolution of the state legislative assembly.

Led by judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, the three-member panel included Abu Bakar Jais and Supang Lian.

The appellate court ruled that the Sabah governor had correctly exercised his discretion under the state constitution in dissolving the assembly.

The panel also rejected the bid for a stay of the ruling pending appeal to the Federal Court. This means the state election will proceed.

Met by the media in Putrajaya after the decision this evening, Musa said: “I will issue a statement later.”

The Sabah state election will take place on Sept 26.