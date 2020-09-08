A STATE ELECTION MUHYIDDIN CANNOT AFFORD TO LOSE: SUDDENLY, NEW COVID CASES JUMP TO 100, WITH 62 FROM SABAH CLUSTER – WILL PUTRAJAYA REINSTATE LOCKDOWNS TO STOP STATE POLLS – EVEN AS MUSA AMAN LOSES COURT APPEAL TO REVERSE DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLY

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today reported 100 new Covid-19 infections, with 62 of the cases from the Benteng cluster in Sabah.

Of the 100, 85 are local transmissions.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 23 new cases in the Sungai cluster in Kedah. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Sabah polls on: Court dismisses appeal by Musa, 32 other state reps

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Sungai Sibuga assemblyperson Musa Aman and 32 Sabah assemblypersons’ appeal against the July 30 dissolution of the state legislative assembly.

Led by judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, the three-member panel included Abu Bakar Jais and Supang Lian.

The appellate court ruled that the Sabah governor had correctly exercised his discretion under the state constitution in dissolving the assembly.

Met by the media in Putrajaya after the decision this evening, Musa said: “I will issue a statement later.”

The Sabah state election will take place on Sept 26.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

