JEFFREY THE SABAH ‘FROGGIE’ NOW VERY UNHAPPY WITH DOMINEERING UMNO – BUT ALSO VERY UPSET WITH ‘SEMENANJUNG’ MUHYIDDIN, THREATENS TO WITHDRAW FROM PN – WILL HE & STAR U-TURN BACK INTO WARISAN’S ARMS OR SHOULD THEY REJECT HIM TOO? ‘IF THEY CUT US INTO SMALL PIECES, THIS IS CALLED DIVIDE & RULE’ – JEFFREY IS SPOT ON NOW, BUT WHY DID HE DUMP WARISAN & PAKATAN AFTER WINNING SEATS ON THEIR STEAM IN GE14 – DID HE PUT CRAZE FOR POWER ABOVE LOVE FOR SABAH?

September 8, 2020

Seat talks: Star unhappy, does not rule out withdrawing from PN

Seat negotiations between Perikatan Nasional coalition members are not going well for Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star).

When met at the Federal Court today, Star president Jeffrey Kitingan claimed that he left the meeting midway this morning. He said the meeting took place at Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin’s office.

Hamzah is Bersatu secretary-general.

According to Kitingan, Star’s position was that it should be allocated 15 to 18 seats by the coalition, but they were being offered only between six toht.

He told Malaysiakini that BN and Umno were dominating discussions and were trying to secure the rights to field the most candidates.

“We don’t like it. Voters are now saying ‘semenanjung‘ parties are getting more seats than local parties.

“That is exactly what is going on right now. This is on the BN-Umno side. They are controlling the narrative,” he said.

Kitingan said his party only wanted 15 to 18 seats, mostly in Kadazan Murut Dusun areas.

Star’s goal was that they, in combination with Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), should have around 30 to 35 seats.

“This is all we want. There will still be a big chunk out there for Umno and Bersatu.

“Why do they forget about that and do not listen to local sentiments?” he asked.

Asked specifically if Star would withdraw from PN should they fail to convince BN to give way, Kitingan replied in the affirmative.

Attempts to contact Hamzah’s officers for comments have been unsuccessful.

During the 2018 elections, Star fielded 20 Sabah legislative assembly candidates of which two won.

The party was formed in 1996 in Sarawak as the State Reform Party before it was turned into a Sabah-based party and renamed in 2016.

Although most of Star’s 20 candidates had performed poorly in the 2018 elections, it had shown that it wields influence in some KDM areas.

Kitingan: Star irked by ‘domineering’ Umno

BN and Umno were dominating Perikatan Nasional seat negotiations for the upcoming Sabah state election, alleged Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president Jeffrey Gapari Kitingan.

He said this to Malaysiakini when met at the Federal Court today after he attended a round of negotiations this morning in Putrajaya.

Kitingan (above) accused BN and Umno of wanting to have the lion’s share of seats at a time when the local sentiment was more favourable to local parties.

“It should be the other way around. Local parties should have more seats than the ‘semenanjung’ party,” said Kitingan, 71, a veteran in Sabah’s political scene.

Star’s goal was for their party and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) to collectively field 30 to 35 candidates for seats where the Kadazan Dusun and Murut (KDM) made up the majority of voters.

“If we don’t get that, people may be unhappy and we cannot get the results we want. People may not be favourable to PN.

“If I had a financial backer, I’ll (field more candidates) and lawan (fight) everybody, because this (local parties) is what the people want.

“If they cut us into small pieces, this is called divide and rule. We do not want that,” he added.

According to Kitingan, discussions are still ongoing and may conclude as early as tomorrow.

Star is a relatively new party led by veteran politician Kitingan.

The party made a blip during the 2013 elections when Kitingan won the Bingkor seat. They would go on to win two seats in the 2018 elections.

MKINI

.

