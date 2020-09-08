SABAH SHOWDOWN IS ON – MUHYIDDIN ON EDGE AT UPCOMING ACID TEST: MUSA AMAN LOSES APPEAL TO STOP STATE ELECTION, OVERTURN DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLY

The Battles

Three main coalitions will contest in the Sabah election.

The incumbent is an alliance comprising Warisan, Upko and Pakatan Harapan (PKR, DAP, Amanah). The small number of parties also make seat negotiations easier.

Their rival alliance is Perikatan Nasional, which controls Putrajaya. The PN parties that plan to contest in Sabah are Bersatu, Umno, PAS, MCA, PBS, PBRS and STAR.

PN is in a complicated situation. Umno wants to contest under the BN logo. It expects MCA and PBRS, who are traditional partners, to do the same.

This leaves the PN logo with only Bersatu, PAS and STAR. PBS is considering to go solo. PN, BN and PBS are negotiating to limit clashes between them.

The Warisan-Upko-Harapan alliance also has its own issues such as PKR wanting to contest under its own logo. But it is less complicated as most of the negotiations were already done in GE14.

There is also a group of minor parties like SAPP, PHRS, PPRS and PCM that make up the United Sabah Alliance. LDP, a former BN party, is also contesting. Historically, these parties have not made a significant impact.

They will fight it out in three different regions…