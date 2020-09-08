AZMIN & ZURAIDA WORM THEIR WAY INTO BERSATU’S SUPREME COUNCIL – AS MUHYIDDIN ‘STRATEGIZES’ TO FORCE UMNO-BN INTO ACCEPTING SNEAKY DUO & THEIR TREACHEROUS CARTEL

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR leaders Mohamed Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin have been appointed to PPBM’s Supreme Council, party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin announced today.

Redzuan Yusof, who lost the contest for one of the vice-president’s posts in the party’s recent elections, was also appointed to the supreme council by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Other appointments to the council include Abdul Latiff Ahmad, Abdul Rashid Asari and Muhammad Faiz Na’aman.

Meanwhile, PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan was appointed PPBM information chief, while Mohamed Salleh Bajuri was made party treasurer.

Muhyiddin also appointed the new state chiefs and deputies, with prominent appointments including Hamzah as Perlis head, and Faizal Azumu as both the Pahang and Perak state chapter chief.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

