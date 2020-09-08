ZAHID ALREADY UNDERCUTTING MUHYIDDIN & PN IN SABAH? UMNO TO MEND TIES WITH MUSA AMAN – BN REPS TO DECIDE ON WHO BECOMES CM, SAYS ZAHID – EVEN AS EC GIVES THE ALL-CLEAR FOR POLLS DESPITE LAHAD DATU, BENTENG COVID-19 CLUSTERS

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional’s choice for chief minister will made by the assemblymen who win in the upcoming state election, says Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi .

“If we have enough seats to form the government, we will leave it entirely to the winning Barisan assemblymen to choose a chief minister among Barisan assemblymen.

“Never before in the history of Umno or Barisan has this power of autonomy been given.

This is a commitment from us, ” he said in his speech when launching the Barisan machinery at Sutera Harbour on Tuesday (Sept 8).

Zahid also said Sabah Barisan would have the autonomy to choose its own candidates in the state election.

After launching the Barisan machinery, he told reporters Barisan’s election pledges would be made public after nomination day on Saturday (Sept 12).

“The pledges will be implemented fully. They are unlike the ‘holy bible’ (of Pakatan Harapan) which wasn’t even implemented after 100 days of administration.

“We only offer pledges that can be fully implemented for Sabah, ” he said.

On whether Datuk Salleh Said Keruak had been accepted by Sabah Umno, Zahid merely said that it “will be decided later”.

Salleh, clad in a blue Barisan shirt, was at the event. The Sabah state polls will take place on Sept 26.