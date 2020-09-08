ZAHID ALREADY UNDERCUTTING MUHYIDDIN & PN IN SABAH? UMNO TO MEND TIES WITH MUSA AMAN – BN REPS TO DECIDE ON WHO BECOMES CM, SAYS ZAHID – EVEN AS EC GIVES THE ALL-CLEAR FOR POLLS DESPITE LAHAD DATU, BENTENG COVID-19 CLUSTERS
Sabah Barisan’s elected reps will decide who is CM, says Zahid
KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional’s choice for chief minister will made by the assemblymen who win in the upcoming state election, says Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi .
“If we have enough seats to form the government, we will leave it entirely to the winning Barisan assemblymen to choose a chief minister among Barisan assemblymen.
“Never before in the history of Umno or Barisan has this power of autonomy been given.
This is a commitment from us, ” he said in his speech when launching the Barisan machinery at Sutera Harbour on Tuesday (Sept 8).
Zahid also said Sabah Barisan would have the autonomy to choose its own candidates in the state election.
After launching the Barisan machinery, he told reporters Barisan’s election pledges would be made public after nomination day on Saturday (Sept 12).
“The pledges will be implemented fully. They are unlike the ‘holy bible’ (of Pakatan Harapan) which wasn’t even implemented after 100 days of administration.
“We only offer pledges that can be fully implemented for Sabah, ” he said.
On whether Datuk Salleh Said Keruak had been accepted by Sabah Umno, Zahid merely said that it “will be decided later”.
Salleh, clad in a blue Barisan shirt, was at the event. The Sabah state polls will take place on Sept 26.
Umno mending ties with Musa Aman, says Zahid
KOTA KINABALU: Umno is mending ties with former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, after differences arose with him following the failed attempt to topple the Warisan Plus-led state government last month.
Party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno was sorting things out and was in the midst of mending ties with the former chief minister.
“The bridge will not only be established, but also be strengthened between us and him, ” he said after the launch of Barisan Nasional machinery for the upcoming state election at Sutera Harbour on Tuesday morning (Sept 8).
He also said sabotage was a possibility in any election.
Zahid said he was confident Barisan leaders would understand that while there were many potential candidates, there was only a limited number of seats in the election.
“I hope they understand their position, ” he added.
He said Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is leading the Barisan machinery in Sabah, had assured him that the seat allocation between the state Opposition alliance was 95% complete.
He said he would leave it to Bung to make the announcement on this.
Earlier in his speech, Zahid said he did not discount the possibility of multi-cornered fights in several constituencies.
“If there is a third force wanting to make this state election merrier, we won’t touch them. We will leave them to the voters and Sabahans.
“We don’t want a third force, and we don’t want the present government because we know Sabahans miss Barisan, ” he said.
The remark is believed to be in reference to Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who left Umno in 2018 following the last general election.
PCS, led by Anifah, Musa’s younger brother, aims to contest more than 40 of the 73-seat state assembly.
EC: Sabah polls will carry on despite new Covid-19 clusters in Benteng, Lahad Datu
KOTA KINABALU: The 16th Sabah State election will carry on, despite the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Benteng, Lahad Datu.
According to Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh (pic), the authorities will keep close tabs on the new Covid-19 prison clusters in Benteng, Lahad Datu.
He also assured that the same SOPs used in the recently concluded Slim by-election would be implemented in the coming state polls.
“We will monitor the developments. But for now, everything will go on as planned, ” he said.
On Monday (Sept 7), Malaysia saw a spike of 62 new Covid-19 cases, with 50 of them linked to the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster in Sabah.
The cluster originated from two undocumented migrants who were under detention at the Lahad Datu police headquarters lock-up.
The cluster was also found to have spread to the Tawau prison some 150km away, after several inmates with travel history to the Lahad Datu police headquarters also tested positive for Covid-19.