MALAYSIA IN WORLD SPOTLIGHT – FOR ALL MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S HOLLOW BOASTING, SHAMEFUL POSTURING ABOUT SUPREMACY, SOME CITIZENS IN SABAH NEGLECTED TILL THEY HAVE TO CLIMB TREES, THEIR SCHOOLKIDS FORCED TO TREK UP HILLS FOR HOURS JUST TO GET WIFI ACCESS: WHAT SORT OF INSULT IS THIS? DEPUTY MINISTERS SHOULD BE SACKED FOR RUSHING TO COVER UP BY BULLYING SCHOOLGIRL ‘WHISTLE-BLOWER’
DEPUTY ministers Abdul Rahim Bakri and Zahidi Zainul Abidin have insulted Sabahans in their persistent attempts to discredit a student while disregarding real concerns about the digital divide, a DAP senator from the state said.
Senator Adrian Lasimbang said 18-year-old Veveonah Mosibin, who attends Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), had given a true picture of the problem of lack of internet access.
“There are many like her in Sabah.
“The deputy ministers’ statements are an insult to Sabahans… by showing disregard, especially in Abdul Rahim’s case as a Sabah elected representative, of the real issue which is the difficulty of obtaining internet coverage for many Sabahans, especially those in rural areas,” he said in a statement.
He cited the example of students in Kg Tilis, Tenom, who had to trek nearly an hour up a hill for WiFi access.
“That is why, in that area, Tenom MP Noorita Sual has built a shelter on the hill so that children from Kg Tilis have a sheltered area to access the internet,” he said.
Lasimbang was responding to the actions of deputy finance minister Rahim, who is the Kudat MP, and Zahidi, deputy communications and multimedia minister and Padang Besar MP.
Rahim said he had investigated Veveonah’s claims in her YouTube video that she had to climb a tree in order to get internet access to take an online exam in June, and found them to be untrue, based on checks with a village chief and a faculty member at UMS.
Zahidi, meanwhile, last week said Veveonah’s video was aimed at getting attention for herself and that she had lied about taking an exam. Although he subsequently apologised, he yesterday blamed Abdul Rahim for the misinformation.
Both deputy ministers have been slammed on social media for going after a young person while failing to address the real problem.
Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh today called them cyberbullies.
“I urge the two deputy ministers, Zahidi and Abdul Rahim, not to hide the matter anymore and take seriously the internet problems in Sabah,” said Lasimbang.
Guan Eng accuses duo of bullying Veveonah to hide Perikatan’s failure
The accusation that the undergraduate faked taking her online university exams atop a tree in her home district in Pitas has angered many Sabahans, Lim said.
“I was in Sabah when Zahidi attacked Veveonah in the Senate and Sabahans were angry,” he said in a statement today.
Zahidi also conveniently blamed DAP for politicising the issue, said Lim.
“We only commented when Zahidi made accusations against the 18-year-old in the Dewan Negara. We had never even met Veveonah.”
Lim said Zahidi and Rahim should instead do their work and report that PH approved RM290 million for the NFCP to be disbursed in 152 sites.
“NFCP was planned to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas so that the remote area also gets internet services and equal opportunity.”
Lim added that out of the 152 sites, 50 sites or 33% are to be in Sabah.
If implemented, he said, the internet speed in these areas will be up to 30 Mbps.
The 50 sites are in 13 districts – Nabawan, Tenom, Keningau, Papar, Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Beluran, Tongod, Tuaran, Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas.
Veveonah’s kampung is in Pitas district.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.