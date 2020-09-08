A TALE OF 2 PAS MPs – JUST BECAUSE THEY ARE MUSLIM & MALAY, IS THAT GOOD ENOUGH FOR MALAY VOTERS? DO THEY NOT SEE THE VACUUM OF TALENT, THE WELL OF HYPOCRISY? DO THEY NOT FEAR THE CULTURE OF DISHONESTY, THE HERO-WORSHIP OF STUPIDITY – THAT ARE NOW THE HALLMARKS OF THE PAS LEADERSHIP
Almost two weeks after the sensitive Bible remarks uttered by PAS lawmaker Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, it is clear that the people of Sarawak have not got over it yet.
Yesterday, 10 NGO and civil society leaders lodged a police report against the Pasir Puteh MP at the Kota Sentosa police station in Kuching.
Last Thursday (Sept 3), my colleagues in the Movement for Change, Sarawak (MoCS), also lodged a similar report in Kuching. We did so to express our solidarity with the Association of Churches, Sarawak’s (ACS) strong protest against the PAS lawmaker. The Council of Churches of Malaysia had also demanded an apology from Zawawi.
It has been nine years since MoCS has lodged a police report against any politician. Zawawi’s case was one we took exception to. Hence, this affirmative action.
Even though we are aware that it would be difficult for the police to take action against lawmakers for their speeches in Parliament, the report is to put on record our vehement protest against hate and sacrilegious statements from politicians.
ACS chairperson Kuching Archbishop Simon Poh (above, second from left) had earlier described the MP’s remark as a “direct insult” to the Christian holy text.
In an interview with the media last week, the archbishop rightly said that “Parliament is a place to solve, not create problems”.
Isn’t it an irony that an MP, who has claimed to have studied comparative religion, and is supposedly an intelligent fella, has to be told by a non-politician and a clergyman of how to conduct himself in Parliament?
Zawawi, it would do you a world of good to heed the archbishop’s sincere advice.
Yesterday, Senior Minister Fadillah Yusof of PBB also hit out at Zawawi, saying that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) does not condone such action.
Fadillah, who is also the works minister, stressed that although GPS is part of the Perikatan Nasional-led federal government, it does not mean that the Sarawak’s ruling coalition supports individuals from the PN pact who say things that go against the GPS’ struggle for Sarawakians.
Ticking off the PAS lawmaker isn’t enough. I urge Fadillah (above) to bring up the matter with PN chief and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and have Zawawi reprimanded for his callous indulgence in open bigotry.
The MP must be told to apologise. There are no two ways around it. This is a demand from Sarawak Christians, and we expect PN and GPS to deliver.
The majority of Malaysians, including Muslims, do not tolerate religious bigots and extremists.
So, will Zawawi be man enough to apologise? And he must do it with sincerity from the heart and not just say that “if my words have hurt some groups, I apologise”.
To me, that is not good enough. It smacks of insincerity. That is a politician’s familiar attempt of getting away with a straight apology and salvaging some self-pride.
If Zawawi remains defiant and still refuses to apologise to Christians, then we would know how to judge the man’s character and whether he is worthy of being an elected representative.
If our words are considered acrimonious or have hurt others, even unintentionally, it takes a real man and leader to express humility in acknowledging the possibility of a mistake.
So far, there is no indication that Zawawi possesses any humility.
‘We’re all against drunk driving’
I have also digested the Pasir Puteh MP’s lengthy defence of his speech and why he does not think it is necessary for him to apologise as “Christians have no right to be offended”.
No matter how he tried to defend himself, what has drunk-driving got to do with religion in the first place?
Has it not occurred to Zawawi that all of us (sans drunkards) are against drunk-driving and would support heavier penalties for the offence?
Why the need to indulge in bigotry and claim that the Bible had been distorted? I don’t think a real expert in comparative religion will ever talk negatively about other faiths.
That will only cause divisiveness, animosity and hatred in a pluralistic society.
At times, I wonder whether Zawawi is another ambitious PAS politician who is only attempting his best to hasten his climb up the political ladder by impressing his party bosses with his Islamic credentials.
Don’t some politicians have a knack of stirring controversies in order to get noticed?
Is the Pasir Puteh MP one of them? If so, then he is among the ordinary – “just one of da boys”.
I doubt then that he will ever get my message here.
Khairuddin should follow the voice of the majority and resign immediately
A minister who failed to exemplify adherence to the law is now failing to heed his own hypocritical advice.
PLANTATION Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali – famous for breaching quarantine rules upon his return from Turkey – recently commented that nightclubs and entertainment centres should be shut down permanently.
He said, “Just have fun at your own houses together with friends and acquaintances. No need for festivals until you get drunk and cause more problems.
“Only some like to do this. A lot of others do not agree with it. Follow the voice of the majority as a democratic voice.”
By right, anyone returning to Malaysia from overseas is supposed to go through a two-week quarantine. Khairuddin ignored this completely, presumably because as a minister, he felt that he was above the law.
In other countries, ministers or high officials who have committed far less serious Covid-19 related infractions have resigned from their posts. That’s how seriously they take it.
Khairuddin, however, has not only ignored his moral obligations; he has also totally ignored the massive groundswell of calls for him to resign as minister.
Of course, not every minister or Malaysian acts this way with regards to flagrantly violating quarantine rules.
Only some like to do it. A lot of others do not agree with it. Khairuddin should follow the voice of the majority as a democratic voice, and resign immediately as minister.
Much to the chagrin of my editors, to whom I owe multiple rounds of beer at this point, I do not myself drink. This is not due to moral reasons; alcohol just gives me a headache, and I have vague recollections of being something of a sad drunk.
I don’t generally frequent pubs or clubs either, despite their many temptations. Again, not for moral reasons; I hate having to shout to be heard, and honestly, who wants to be the uncle at the club. (To paraphrase Chris Rock: There’s always some old guy at the club. He’s not really too old. He’s just too old to be in the club).
All that said, I really don’t appreciate Khairuddin’s remarks.
I think cancel culture is something that needs to be navigated very carefully, and honestly, before this, I’ve not (beyond retweeting a few tweets that were too funny not to retweet) chosen to jump on the bandwagon attacking Khairuddin over the past few weeks.
To double up on animal metaphors, it would have been like flogging a dead seahorse in a barrel.
But his recent statement truly goes too far.
It’s even more odious when you understand the reasoning behind it.
Khairuddin’s back is obviously against the wall. The massive public anger and outrage over his blatant, unrepentant flouting of the law stemmed from how his actions really drove home the point that in Malaysia, there is one law for the rich and powerful, and another law for the rest of us.
In a time when all Malaysians are struggling and making dire changes to their way of life just to try and preserve the health and wellbeing of the community at large, it’s nothing short of disgusting to have someone as high ranking as a minister do the complete opposite.
It’s a real slap in the face.
And if that wasn’t bad enough, instead of taking responsibility for what he has done, this shameless minister is now arrogantly turning to the oldest tricks in the book to try and distract from his odious transgressions by inflaming racial and religious sentiments.
This is truly the worst aspect of Malaysian politics, being played up for the worst possible reasons.
In a way, it is the perfect example of how the old guard is violently tearing up the social fabric of Malaysia, just to save their own political behinds.
I think it’s not unreasonable to assume that had Khairuddin not been taking so much heat over the quarantine issue, he would not have bothered to weigh in on this nightclub issue.
As it is, he was clearly flailing around desperately for any kind of bandwagon to jump on in order to give his fading base any little crumb he could to rally to his support.
It is equally sad to see supporters of Khairuddin and his party bend over backwards trying to find some way to justify his actions.
This is yet another damning indictment of how blind partisanship is making a mockery of our democracy.
Where democracy is supposed to be about public engagement, consensus building, and working together, people like Khairuddin make it little more than an endless mire of us versus them thinking where tribalist mentalities overcome all logic and reason.
Stop it.
Stop disguising feeble attempts to save your own political career by sacrificing the peace and harmony that Malaysians have worked so hard to build.
Stop turning Malaysians against one another, just so you can continue enjoying your minister’s salary.
And most of all, for goodness’ sake, stop trying to justify how you broke the law, just because you think the law does not apply to the rich and powerful.
Just stop it. ANN
MKINI / ANN
.