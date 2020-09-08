ONLY IN MUHYIDDIN’S MALAYSIA – 2 DEPUTY MINISTERS ‘CYBERBULLYING’ A YOUNG CHILD: AS A SHOCKED WORLD SWIVELS ITS ATTENTION & DISGUST ONTO DEFIANT ZAHIDI & RAHIM, OPPOSITION MPs WARN DUO ‘NOT TO MESS WITH YOUTHS’ – EVEN AS CONTROVERSY STARTS TO SHROUD ZAHIDI’S MBA – IS THE DEPUTY MINISTER HOLDING A FAKE MBA?

PETALING JAYA: Several opposition MPs have slammed Kudat MP Abdul Rahim Bakri over his now-deleted Facebook post accusing Sabahan student Veveonah Mosibin of faking an online university examination.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh decried Rahim’s post as a form of bullying, with Yeoh questioning Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun’s silence over the matter.

“If you don’t recognise it, this is actually cyberbullying in action. By two deputy ministers. Against a young child.

“Again, silence from the women minister and her deputy,” she said in a Twitter post today.

Syed Saddiq also called out Rahim for sidestepping the main issue, which was the lack of internet connectivity in Sabah, urging for Veveonah to be left alone.

“Enough bullying the youths. From wasting time and energy in belittling Veveonah, it’s better to focus on expanding the internet network in Sabah.

“Don’t mess with the youths!” said the former youth and sports minister in a Twitter post.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil also slammed Rahim over the matter, questioning why the Kudat MP did not make any initiative to meet Veveonah instead of accusing her online.

Veveonah was propelled to fame recently after having posted a video on her YouTube channel three months ago about spending 24 hours up a tree in the jungle to get the best internet connection so she could sit for her exams online.

Last week, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin had accused Veveonah of being a YouTuber and faking her online exam to garner views for her video channel.

He later apologised to Vevenoah and said he had received “inaccurate information” on the matter.

However, Rahim, in a Facebook post last night, said Veveonah lives in town and her family no longer had a house in the kampung where she claimed to have climbed a tree to sit for the exam.

He accused Veveonah of deliberately creating a drama to seek attention and publicity.

His post sparked an uproar among netizens, prompting Rahim to delete the post. / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Does Zahidi really hold an MBA? Questions abound over deputy minister’s academic credentials from unknown US varsity