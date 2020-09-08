ONLY IN MUHYIDDIN’S MALAYSIA – 2 DEPUTY MINISTERS ‘CYBERBULLYING’ A YOUNG CHILD: AS A SHOCKED WORLD SWIVELS ITS ATTENTION & DISGUST ONTO DEFIANT ZAHIDI & RAHIM, OPPOSITION MPs WARN DUO ‘NOT TO MESS WITH YOUTHS’ – EVEN AS CONTROVERSY STARTS TO SHROUD ZAHIDI’S MBA – IS THE DEPUTY MINISTER HOLDING A FAKE MBA?
PETALING JAYA: Several opposition MPs have slammed Kudat MP Abdul Rahim Bakri over his now-deleted Facebook post accusing Sabahan student Veveonah Mosibin of faking an online university examination.
Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh decried Rahim’s post as a form of bullying, with Yeoh questioning Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun’s silence over the matter.
“If you don’t recognise it, this is actually cyberbullying in action. By two deputy ministers. Against a young child.
“Again, silence from the women minister and her deputy,” she said in a Twitter post today.
Syed Saddiq also called out Rahim for sidestepping the main issue, which was the lack of internet connectivity in Sabah, urging for Veveonah to be left alone.
“Enough bullying the youths. From wasting time and energy in belittling Veveonah, it’s better to focus on expanding the internet network in Sabah.
“Don’t mess with the youths!” said the former youth and sports minister in a Twitter post.
Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil also slammed Rahim over the matter, questioning why the Kudat MP did not make any initiative to meet Veveonah instead of accusing her online.
Veveonah was propelled to fame recently after having posted a video on her YouTube channel three months ago about spending 24 hours up a tree in the jungle to get the best internet connection so she could sit for her exams online.
Last week, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin had accused Veveonah of being a YouTuber and faking her online exam to garner views for her video channel.
He later apologised to Vevenoah and said he had received “inaccurate information” on the matter.
However, Rahim, in a Facebook post last night, said Veveonah lives in town and her family no longer had a house in the kampung where she claimed to have climbed a tree to sit for the exam.
He accused Veveonah of deliberately creating a drama to seek attention and publicity.
His post sparked an uproar among netizens, prompting Rahim to delete the post. / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Does Zahidi really hold an MBA? Questions abound over deputy minister’s academic credentials from unknown US varsity
KUALA LUMPUR — Like several of his Barisan Nasional (BN) political colleagues, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is now the latest to come under the spotlight, over a purportedly dubious academic qualification.
While the dust has yet to settle after his recent remarks to the Senate last week — that Sabahan student Veveonah Mosibin was “just a YouTuber wanting to make a name for herself” and had faked sitting for an online university examination atop a tree in Pitas, Sabah in June — Zahidi now faces renewed social media scrutiny over his own academic competence.
The report from March this year, after Zahidi was made deputy minister, caught the attention of social media users recently, following intense backlash over his comments on Veveonah, which even led Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong to call on the Dewan Negara to act against Zahidi, for misleading the upper house of Parliament.
On its website, Global University claims to be “a fully accredited non-profit Christian University, in the Pentecostal tradition, based out of Springfield, Missouri as well as a “distance learning pioneer”.
Malay Mail also emailed the university in question, but the email query bounced back with a notification from the remote server reading: 550 permanent failure for one or more recipients (info@globaluniversity.edu:blo
Malay Mail then expanded the search scope to another equally less well-known university called the Northern California Global University (NCGU), seeing how the description was almost similar to the one posted by Bernama.
However, checks found that no website existed, unlike in the case of Global University.
In fact, in 2005, Indonesian media agency, Liputan6.com, reported that authorities in the republic had banned NCGU for offering fake academic certifications, including MBAs, via its Indonesian affiliate, Institut Manejeman Global Indonesia (IMGI). The report said that IMGI had issued 9,723 fake Masters degrees between 1997 and 2004.
Malay Mail also contacted Zahidi and a close aide of his for comment, but as of the time of writing, a response from the former had yet to be received.
His aide, however, responded late last night, saying that Zahidi did not use any “deputy minister profile depicting him as a Masters degree holder from any foreign universities”.
“In Datuk Zahidi’s profile which was distributed to the media in April, his highest academic accreditation depicted is a diploma in public administration from the Mara Technological Institute (ITM),” the aide told Malay Mail.
In 2013, DAP’s Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming had claimed that Serian MP and now ex-human resources minister Datuk Richard Riot Jaem and ex-Ranau MP Datuk Dr Ewon Ebin had received degrees from universities identified as degree mills.
He also accused the former group president and chief executive officer of Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGVH) Bhd, Datuk Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah, as having questionable qualifications.
Ong also claimed that Baling MP Datuk Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, who was appointed as chairman of Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH) then, as another whose qualifications were questionable.
In October, then minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, told the Dewan Rakyat that there are no laws to penalise those with fake degrees including ministers.
In reply to a question by Ong, Shahidan said Parliament must draft new laws for the authorities to take action against those with dubious qualifications but noted that any civil servant found to have faked his qualifications will be sacked immediately. – MALAY MAIL
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
