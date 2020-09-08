BAD NEWS FOR ZAHID & OTHER WARLORDS HOPING TO COSY UP TO MUHYIDDIN FOR THEIR OWN INTERESTS: UMNO GRASSROOTS DEMAND VOTE TO ‘SETTLE’ BERSATU ISSUE

A REFERENDUM in Umno will be able to settle once and for all the opinions and mixed feelings members have on working with Bersatu, said its grassroots.

They said the results of the referendum will help the leadership unite the party and make a clear and collective decision on cooperating with Bersatu – a party many blame for causing Umno’s downfall in the 14th general election.

Currently, Umno is split down the middle, with some members accommodating Bersatu while others refuse to work with a splinter party of former leaders and members.

The idea for a referendum was forwarded by Selangor Barisan Nasional information chief Isham Jalil, who said many Umno members are uncomfortable with working with Bersatu.

The nation’s oldest and largest political party is currently holding annual assemblies at its division level and the idea to present the referendum as a motion to the national assembly is expected to make the rounds at the grassroots rallies.

“A referendum will allow us to collect the views of all our members and come to a collective decision as one party,” said Mohd Razali Nasir of the Kuala Langat division in Selangor.

“The leaders can take into consideration our views as members when making their decision, as there are pros and cons to working with Bersatu,” said the division committee member.

On the positive side, working with Bersatu will unite the biggest Malay parties in the country and ensure that the community remains dominant in the political landscape, said Razali.

But members are still sceptical of Bersatu as its presence in the Muafakat Nasional pact seems to have strained Umno’s relations with its partner, PAS.

MN was formed in September last year between PAS and Umno when both were in the opposition. Once PAS and Umno joined the Perikatan Nasional government, Bersatu joined MN.

Umno, however, is opting out of PN, saying it is more focused on strengthening MN.

Muhammad Farhan Ahmad of the party’s Pokok Sena division in Kedah said a referendum will allow Umno to show that it is the most transparent and democratic of all political parties.

“Our leaders get their mandate from the members. So, they should not just use their mandate without consulting the members,” said Farhan, who leads the Taman Bandar Baru Pokok Sena branch.

“Ask the members whether they agree that Umno should be with PN or BN,” said Farhan, referring to the coalition Umno leads together with MCA and MIC.

Muhammad Shaqib Shahril Nizam of the Pulai Umno Youth division in Johor echoed this, saying that the party should not unilaterally decide on working with Bersatu.

“They should collect the voices of the grassroots to see how many agree and don’t agree to working with Bersatu,” said Shaqib, who is the division’s youth information chief.

“Many people at the grassroots level don’t agree with working with Bersatu. In Johor, we don’t need to work with Bersatu in the elections.”

Own direction

In GE14, where Umno lost power for the first time in its history, it faced off against Bersatu, a party that was then part of Pakatan Harapan.

In late February, Bersatu left PH to form the current PN government together with its former rivals Umno and PAS.

Pahang Umno youth chief Mohd Farid Mohd Nor admits that many members are still angry with Bersatu but added that the party must also see the bigger picture in the 15th general election.

“In many areas, Bersatu’s support is not big but we need all the votes we can get, especially in places where Umno lost by slim margins,” said the Lipis Umno youth chief.

“We should be rational. If we are against Bersatu, why are we in the PN government? Why are we even accepting Bersatu’s president as the prime minister?”

Kubang Pasu Umno deputy division chief Aminuddin Omar said although party members have the right to voice their opinions, it is up to the national leadership to decide on what is best.

“We have 3.2 million members and they all have different opinions. It will make it difficult for the party,” said Aminuddin.

“I agree that members should have the freedom to not want to work with Bersatu. But for the sake of the party, the party has to make a certain decision.”

For Perlis Umno secretary Azizan Sulaiman, Bersatu’s involvement in MN is a non-issue as the party is already part of the pact.

“There is no need for a referendum. Leave it to the wisdom of the MN secretariat. The issue of seat allocations should also be up to the wisdom of the secretariat.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

