SHAFIE TO REVEAL FINAL SEATS DISTRIBUTION WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS – REPORT: WARISAN TO TAKE LION’S SHARE, NEXT UPKO, THEN DAP, BALANCE TO BE SHARED BETWEEN PKR & AMANAH?
KOTA KINABALU: The final push for seat sharing for the incumbent Warisan Plus alliance is in its last lap ahead of nomination day on Sept 12.
The incumbent Warisan Plus coalition, led by caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, is shaping up to be a local based coalition with Parti Warisan Sabah and Upko contesting more than two-thirds of the 73 seats at stake.
It is understood that Parti Warisan Sabah will contest at least 45 to 50 of the seats, with Kadazandusun based multi-racial Upko taking up to 12 seats in the elections.
Their national partners – Pakatan Harapan – will be sharing some of the 16 seats, with DAP expected to take at least eight, while the rest could be shared between Sabah PKR and Sabah Amanah.
Shafie has met separately with DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over the seat sharing formula and the possible use of a single logo for the elections.
Though the single logo remains contentious, sources said the key aim was to thrust on local parties to take the lead, as well as ensuring winnable candidates are placed by respective parties allocated the seats.
PKR secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who was with Anwar at the meeting with Shafie on Sunday (Sept 6), said that the seats they won in the 2018 elections should be given back.
PKR won two (Api Api and Inanam) of the nine state seats it contested in 2018.
Saifuddin said they also informed Shafie PKR had a large number of members in areas like Kota Marudu, Pensiagan, Tawau, Silam and Kota Belud, which makes it logical for the party to contest in some of such areas.
“Discussions are almost done, we only have a few loose ends to tie up and finalise, the rest we leave it to Warisan and the other member parties to sort out, ” he added.
In Keningau on Saturday (Sept 5) when launching the Warisan Plus election in the interior seat, Shafie said Warisan Plus will name its candidate on Sept 10 (Thursday).
However, it was not clear if he meant all Warisan Plus candidates involved or just the candidates for Warisan. – ANN
Warisan to field a mix of young and senior candidates
Party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal noted that more than 50% of their candidates in the last general election were young people.
“So even if we add a few more, of course the numbers will still be high, ” he said after handing over land grants and officiating the opening of a sports complex in Kota Marudu yesterday.
He said the party must also include experienced and more senior leaders for there to be a balance.
Though bumiputras have their own special rights in this country where Islam is the official religion, he said that there should not be a sense of supremacy in anyone, regardless of their race, religion and who they are.
Shafie said in a multiracial country like Malaysia, more so in Sabah with so many different races and religions, unity was of the utmost importance and no one should play up racial sentiments just to gain some political mileage.
“We do not label anyone based on their race, religion or skin colour and we do not play the racial card in politics. How do we expect to develop if we are not united? Where are we heading if we play on race?” he asked.
He said this concept also applied to a party or a coalition.
“We can be wearing the same shirt but what is the use if we are fighting with each other just because we did not get chosen as the candidate for the coming election.
“What is the use of becoming candidates if the coalition loses in the end?” he asked. – ANN
ANN
.