SHAFIE TO REVEAL FINAL SEATS DISTRIBUTION WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS – REPORT: WARISAN TO TAKE LION’S SHARE, NEXT UPKO, THEN DAP, BALANCE TO BE SHARED BETWEEN PKR & AMANAH?

KOTA KINABALU: The final push for seat sharing for the incumbent Warisan Plus alliance is in its last lap ahead of nomination day on Sept 12.

The incumbent Warisan Plus coalition, led by caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, is shaping up to be a local based coalition with Parti Warisan Sabah and Upko contesting more than two-thirds of the 73 seats at stake.

It is understood that Parti Warisan Sabah will contest at least 45 to 50 of the seats, with Kadazandusun based multi-racial Upko taking up to 12 seats in the elections.

Their national partners – Pakatan Harapan – will be sharing some of the 16 seats, with DAP expected to take at least eight, while the rest could be shared between Sabah PKR and Sabah Amanah.

A final decision on the exact sharing of the seats would be made in 48 hours, sources said, adding that the coalition would reflect local Sabah based parties when it goes against the opposition Perikatan Nasional and its allies, including Sabah Barisan and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

Shafie has met separately with DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over the seat sharing formula and the possible use of a single logo for the elections.

Though the single logo remains contentious, sources said the key aim was to thrust on local parties to take the lead, as well as ensuring winnable candidates are placed by respective parties allocated the seats.

PKR secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who was with Anwar at the meeting with Shafie on Sunday (Sept 6), said that the seats they won in the 2018 elections should be given back.

PKR won two (Api Api and Inanam) of the nine state seats it contested in 2018.

Saifuddin said they also informed Shafie PKR had a large number of members in areas like Kota Marudu, Pensiagan, Tawau, Silam and Kota Belud, which makes it logical for the party to contest in some of such areas.

“Discussions are almost done, we only have a few loose ends to tie up and finalise, the rest we leave it to Warisan and the other member parties to sort out, ” he added.

In Keningau on Saturday (Sept 5) when launching the Warisan Plus election in the interior seat, Shafie said Warisan Plus will name its candidate on Sept 10 (Thursday).

However, it was not clear if he meant all Warisan Plus candidates involved or just the candidates for Warisan. – ANN

Warisan to field a mix of young and senior candidates