REVENGEFUL MAHATHIR, SPURNED AS PM CANDIDATE, NOW ‘SACRIFICES’ DAP – ‘CHARGE TAMIL TIGERS 12 IF THERE IS PROOF… I WAS ONLY GIVING MY OPINION TO MUHYIDDIN, MY OPINION WAS NOT AN INSTRUCTION’: FOR MAHATHIR, MUHYIDDIN, UMNO & PAS – THERE’S ONLY ONE KIND OF POLITICS – BASH THE NON-MALAYS POLITICS!

THE Perikatan Nasional government should prosecute the 12 people accused of supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) if there is sufficient evidence, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However the former prime minister hoped there would not be any miscarriage of justice in the matter.

“For me, if the government and the attorney-general of today feel there is sufficient evidence to prosecute them, they should then start the appropriate legal process.

“I hope there would not be any injustice in upholding the law,” he said in a statement today.

The case against the 12, including two DAP reps, were dropped in February this year after then attorney-general Tommy Thomas said there were compelling reasons not to pursue charges against them.

The 12 were charged on October 29 last year with supporting the LTTE, after being held in detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The decision to drop the charges came just days before Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister.

In the past week a letter written by Dr Mahathir to the then home minister Muhyiddin Yassin had become public.

In the letter dated February 12, Dr Mahathir had asked Muhyiddin – now the prime minister – to remove LTTE from the terrorists list so that the 12 could be allowed bail while waiting for trial.

He had also said in his letter that the Sri Lankan government, which was engaged in a war with the group, had stopped labelling the group as such.

The Langkawi MP said in his statement today he was not sure why that letter was made public unless it was to portray him as a LTTE supporter.

However he said his request to Muhyiddin then was consistent with Pakatan Harapan’s stand before the 2018 general election against the use of such laws.

“It was a travesty of justice and that was why I had made the suggestion to Muhyiddin,” he said.

He said he had also mentioned Hamas in his letter as an example of how the world had labelled the group as terrorist but such claims were rejected by Malaysia.

He added he was also informed by Thomas then there was insufficient evidence to charge the LTTE 12 under the security laws.

“I was only giving my opinion to the minister responsible for this matter. My opinion was not an instruction,” said Dr Mahathir.

DAP, which was part of the PH government then, had vehemently objected to the arrest of the 12.

However the then opposition parties such as PAS and Umno urged the government to take severe action against the 12 for supporting terrorism.

