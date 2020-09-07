ANOTHER UMNO WARLORD JOINS THE QUEUE TO BE PM – PERHAPS, KHAIRY HAS OVERLOOKED ANNUAR MUSA – EVEN AS AZMIN CARTEL, MAT HASAN & ZAHID START TO FEEL NERVOUS: JANGAN UMNO BUAT2 TAK NAMPAK, ANNUAR MUSA PUN ADA WIBAWA JADI PM!

Berbeza pendapat dengan Khairy Jamaluddin yang menyebut tiada pemimpin berwibawa daripada UMNO dan Pas memiliki kelayakan setanding Muhyiddin Yassin untuk menjadi Perdana Menteri, Setiausaha Agung BN, Annuar Musa berkata, UMNO memiliki ramai pemimpin berkaliber untuk jawatan itu.

Katanya, UMNO memiliki ramai pemimpin berkebolehan untuk menyandang sebarang jawatan, termasuk Perdana Menteri sekiranya mendapat sokongan daripada rakyat.

“UMNO mempunyai ramai tokoh yang berkeupayaan tinggi untuk sebarang tugas dan jawatan termasuk jawatan Perdana Menteri.

“Namun UMNO juga pragmatik dalam bermuafakat dan berkongsi kuasa, asalkan matlamat perjuangan demi agama, bangsa dan negara dicapai.

“Insya-Allah dengan dukungan (sokongan) rakyat, ada Perdana Menteri daripada UMNO nanti,” ciap Menteri Wilayah Persekutuan itu melalui Twitternya.

Apabila KJ mengatakan tiada pemimpin UMNO yang berwibawa untuk jawatan Perdana Menteri, beliau barangkali hanya melihat kepada Presiden UMNO, Zahid Hamidi yang ada kes mahkamah; Timbalan Presiden UMNO, Mohamad Hassan yang tiada pengalaman pentadbiran di peringkat persekutuan dan Naib-Naib Presiden UMNO yang tidak lebih sebagai pemimpin dalam kategori Hang Lekir, Hang Lekiu dan Hang Kasturi semata-mata.

Tetapi, barangkali KJ terlepas pandang terhadap Annuar Musa yang ketokohan serta wibawanya tidak banyak berbeza berbanding Muhyiddin, malah ada juga ciri Hang Tuah dan Hang Jebat dalam dirinya.

Sejarah perjuangan panjang Annuar Musa juga dikira menarik dengan kelantangannya dalam isu kekebalan Raja-Raja Melayu suatu ketika dahulu, konsisten menyokong pucuk pimpinan parti dalam pelbagai krisis dan cemerlang disokong pengundi di Ketereh walau di ketika UMNO dilanda badai sekali pun.

Lagi pula, ketokokan, pidato dan aura penampilannya tiada yang kurang jika dibandingkan dengan beberapa pemimpin yang pernah jadi Perdana Menteri sebelum ini.

Annuar turut punya pengalaman pentadbiran dengan pernah menerajui beberapa kementerian di era BN.

Beliau juga punya sokongan yang bukan sedikit daripada peminat bolasepak Kelantan kerana berjaya menggemilangkan sukan tersebut ketika menerajui Kafa.

Selain itu, dengan berasal dari Kelantan, Annuar Musa sebagai Perdana Menteri pertama daripada negeri itu tentu juga tidak sukar mendapat sokongan dan dokongan daripada Pas yang sudah pun bekerjasama dengan UMNO dalam Muafakat Nasional ketika ini.

Lalu, janganlah UMNO buat-buat tak nampak dengan kewibawaan Annuar Musa sebagai bakal Perdana Menteri selepas ini?

GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY ABOVE:

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

