WRONG AZMIN! EVERYDAY ANWAR IS ONLY ASKING THE SAME QUESTION AS YOU – ‘WHEN WILL I BE PM?’ POSITIONING TO TURN RIGHT, GAY SEX VIDEO-TAINTED AZMIN SUDDENLY REVEALS HE’S NOW ‘MORE COMFORTABLE’ SITTING WITH UMNO & PAS – SPINS HIS OWN VERSION OF WHY PAKATAN FELL – EVEN AS 2 PKR REPS ALIGNED TO HIM JOIN BERSATU AFTER SPARKING FALL OF KEDAH STATE GOVT

The former PKR deputy president said that along with many ordinary Malaysians, he had become fed up with being dragged along in the rivalry for power between Anwar and former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The question often asked to me, are you comfortable sitting with PAS and Umno? My answer is simple: ‘I am more confident sitting next to PAS and Umno, rather than sitting with Anwar.’

“It’s not like I have only known him for one or two days, (it has been) decades, (so) enough is enough,” Azmin was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

The international trade and industries minister said the unhappiness had driven him to leave PKR and support the formation of a stable Perikatan Nasional government, capable of meeting the rakyat’s needs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The rakyat is suffering, the rakyat is struggling, (but) every day he (Anwar) will ask ‘when will I be the prime minister?’

“That Langkawi MP (Mahathir) said, ‘just wait, give me six more months’… (Anwar disagreed) ‘set a date’,” Azmin said, alluding to the duo’s tussle for the prime minister’s post which was left unresolved until Harapan’s downfall in February.

“For 20 years we discussed who will become prime minister, so enough.

“I think these two should rest, leave the leadership to Muhyiddin,” Azmin reportedly told his supporters at a Penggerak Komuniti Negara dinner in Alor Setar, Kedah, last night.

Last month, Azmin led his followers and aligned MPs to formally join Bersatu, boosting the party’s representatives in Parliament to 31.

Muhyiddin also announced Bersatu’s move towards empowering its non-bumiputera associate members, ahead of the upcoming Sabah polls at the end of this month.

