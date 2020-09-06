WRONG AZMIN! EVERYDAY ANWAR IS ONLY ASKING THE SAME QUESTION AS YOU – ‘WHEN WILL I BE PM?’ POSITIONING TO TURN RIGHT, GAY SEX VIDEO-TAINTED AZMIN SUDDENLY REVEALS HE’S NOW ‘MORE COMFORTABLE’ SITTING WITH UMNO & PAS – SPINS HIS OWN VERSION OF WHY PAKATAN FELL – EVEN AS 2 PKR REPS ALIGNED TO HIM JOIN BERSATU AFTER SPARKING FALL OF KEDAH STATE GOVT

The former PKR deputy president said that along with many ordinary Malaysians, he had become fed up with being dragged along in the rivalry for power between Anwar and former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
“The question often asked to me, are you comfortable sitting with PAS and Umno? My answer is simple: ‘I am more confident sitting next to PAS and Umno, rather than sitting with Anwar.’
“It’s not like I have only known him for one or two days, (it has been) decades, (so) enough is enough,” Azmin was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.
“The rakyat is suffering, the rakyat is struggling, (but) every day he (Anwar) will ask ‘when will I be the prime minister?’
“That Langkawi MP (Mahathir) said, ‘just wait, give me six more months’… (Anwar disagreed) ‘set a date’,” Azmin said, alluding to the duo’s tussle for the prime minister’s post which was left unresolved until Harapan’s downfall in February.
“For 20 years we discussed who will become prime minister, so enough.
“I think these two should rest, leave the leadership to Muhyiddin,” Azmin reportedly told his supporters at a Penggerak Komuniti Negara dinner in Alor Setar, Kedah, last night.
Last month, Azmin led his followers and aligned MPs to formally join Bersatu, boosting the party’s representatives in Parliament to 31.
Muhyiddin also announced Bersatu’s move towards empowering its non-bumiputera associate members, ahead of the upcoming Sabah polls at the end of this month.
Two reps who sparked fall of Harapan-led Kedah govt join Bersatu
Two assemblypersons who sparked the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan-led Kedah government have joined Bersatu.
Lunas assemblyperson Azman Nasrudin (above, left) and Sidam assemblyperson Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee, who in March quit PKR to become Perikatan Nasional (PN)-friendly representatives, said they were following International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali’s footsteps.
“Robert and I are officially Bersatu assemblypersons,” Azman was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.
Azmin formally joined Bersatu on Aug 22.
Muhyiddin was later sworn in as the new prime minister with the backing of BN, PAS, GPS, PBS and Star.
However, then Kedah menteri besar Mukhriz Mahathir had insisted to maintain the Harapan government at the state level.
The state government collapsed after the two PKR assemblypersons quit the party to back Muhyiddin’s new PN coalition, causing Mukhriz to lose his majority in the state assembly.
MKINI
