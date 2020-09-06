SO WHAT IF ANWAR HAS BEEN WAITING 20 YEARS TO BE PM – DO SABAHANS CARE IF HE HAS TO WAIT 200 YEARS! IN FACT, FOR ALL MALAYSIANS – HE CAN WAIT 2,000 YEARS IF HE CAN’T DELIVER

KOTA KINABALU: PKR is hoping to get some of the new Sabah seats and contest in areas where the party is considered strong, says PKR secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin added that this was said to Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during their latest meeting held on Sunday (Sept 6) morning.

He said that it made sense for PKR to contest the seats they won in the 14th General Elections in the upcoming Sabah snap polls.

“PKR Sabah has the second largest number of members in the country and areas like Kota Marudu, Tawau, Pensiangan, Silam and Kota Belud are among areas which have the highest number of PKR members in the state, ” he said.

Saifuddin said it would only make sense if PKR gets a bigger share of the pie to contest in.

“The discussions are almost done, we only have a few loose ends to tie up. We will leave the rest to Warisan and the other member parties to sort out, ” he said during PKR’s information tour here on Sunday.

While urging members to stay united and help those within the Pakatan Harapan and Warisan Plus coalition, he said this was the only way for them to repeat the victory seen in the 14th General Elections.

Asked about a statement by former chief minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat that PKR is too obsessed with the prime ministerial post, Saifuddin said the question of obsession does not arise as party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been waiting for over 20 years.

However, he said he does not wish to elaborate or comment on the issue as there are other pressing matters to attend to, but assured the public that PKR is intact and that all is well.

Earlier, Anwar advised members at the event to keep themselves informed of related matters before speaking to audiences.

He said every election is different, adding that the hopes and aspirations of the audiences will differ

“You can only engage if you understand the audience, speak using proper points and let people see hope when they hear us speak, ” he said.

“We must first do our homework, so that we can speak quality and not just randomly make speeches that do not benefit anyone, ” Anwar said. ANN

