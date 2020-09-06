JOHOR MB THE NEXT TO LASH OUT AT SYED SADDIQ – ‘JOHOR YOUTH DON’T NEED A NEW PARTY’ – BUT IS SILVER-HAIRED HASNI A YOUTH? HOW WOULD SOMEONE WHO IS PART OF UMNO’S LONG-ENTRENCHED ELITE KNOW?
JOHOR youth do not need a new party to serve as their voice, said Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.
The state Barisan Nasional chairman said the coalition is capable of safeguarding and realising the aspirations of young Malaysians, and called on them not to be influenced by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s efforts to set up a political outfit focused on youth.
“The Muar MP has proposed a party for youth. However, there is no need to follow a party specifically for youth.
“The voices of both the young and old should be united. To follow a party specifically for the young is akin to not respecting one’s elders.
Present were Parit Raja assemblyman Nor Rashidah Ramli and Sri Gading Umno Youth head Mohd Najib Samuri.
Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq has made waves with his announcement that he will set up a youth-focused party.
– Bernama
.