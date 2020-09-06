If Umno and PPBM collide, which way will PAS go?

WILL the real winner of the Slim by-election, please stand up?

Who won the contest in Perak: Umno or Barisan Nasional or Muafakat Nasional or Perikatan Nasional?

The by-election result is ambiguous, according to Associate Professor Dr Abd Hamidin Abd Hamid, a Universiti Malaysia political analyst and a fellow with independent research group Ilham Centre.

“Umno contested under the Barisan symbol but it campaigned under Muafakat and it is in the Perikatan government, ” he said.

In the Aug 29 Slim by-election in Perak, Barisan’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz polled 13,060 votes; the yet-to-be-registered Pejuang party’s candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi garnered 2,115 votes; and independent candidate Dr S. Santhara-sekaran got 276 votes. Mohd Zaidi, who is Tanjung Malim Umno acting division chief, won with a 10,945 majority.

So which party exactly won the Slim by-election?

Definitely Muafakat – the Malay unity alliance comprising Umno, PAS and the recently-invited Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia – said Assoc Prof Abd Hamidin, adding, however, that the victory was more of a vote of confidence for Umno and PAS cooperation and not so much about Bersatu.

“It is obviously not a vote for Barisan or Perikatan despite the brouhaha over Perikatan. And even with Muafakat, it is about PAS and Umno and not Bersatu, ” he said.

The big loser is Bersatu, argued Abd Hamidin. Even though it had been invited to join Muafakat for the by-election, Bersatu did not feature in the Umno- and PAS-led campaign or election machinery.

“The narrative during campaigning was about PAS and Umno cooperation and not about PAS, Umno and Bersatu cooperation, ” he said.

Abd Hamidin warned that Muafakat might be “selling” among Malay voters – but not well enough. The 68% voter turnout in Slim showed that the Muafakat brand did not manage to pull more voters into the polling stations: “Meaning, people liked to hear about Malay unity but it stopped there, ” he said.

Umno won in Slim, said Abd Hamidin. But the win could be seen as a loss, as the party did not gain much of the non-Umno and non-PAS votes.

“The result showed that PAS votes are solid for Umno. But Umno itself did not manage to get many votes from those who voted for Bersatu in GE14, ” he said, referring to the 2018 General Election.

That is not the only worrying trend for Umno, though, Abd Hamidin noted. What the party should worry about is the absence of leadership, he said.

“The Slim by-election campaign was centred on (former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak). Najib was the star using ‘Bossku’. You could see how limited the support other Umno leaders pulled was, ” he said.

The pollster also warned that the big margin of victory in Slim could encourage Umno to return to its previous arrogant mode.

Even though the independent candidate from Pejuang lost, Abd Hamidin said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Malay party won.

“The candidate did not lose his deposit. Which means that Pejuang, which got one-third of the votes Bersatu received in GE14, can get support from the party voters, ” he said.

“Some pundits say the Slim result is the end of Dr Mahathir as it showed he has no support or clout. I doubt it. There is a place for Pejuang in the Malay community. Maybe it is hard for it to win in rural areas dominated by Umno and PAS, but it can win in semi-urban or urban areas.”

Barisan was not a winner in Slim, pointed out Abd Hamidin.

“It lost. The campaign was not about Barisan. The campaign was on Malay unity and Muafakat. The ticket was Barisan but the platform was Muafakat, ” he said.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia politics and governance research group head Dr Mazlan Ali said the Slim by-election result showed that Umno had recovered from its disastrous election outing in 2018.

“When you look at the votes it received in the by-election and compare it with the GE14 result, there’s an increase of votes from PAS, and voters who voted for Pakatan are back with Umno, ” he said.

He noted that Umno would be a force to be reckoned in GE15 as support from its traditional voters seems to be back and the enthusiasm for Pakatan Harapan is low.

Mazlan predicted that Umno’s big win in the by-election could complicate its relationship with Bersatu. The party, he said, might look at Muafakat with PAS as more relevant without a party like Bersatu which would be competing with Umno for the same seats.

With the big Slim victory, a confident Umno will continue to pressure Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to seek consent to dissolve Parliament, Mazlan said. The political analyst observed that Dr Mahathir, without the backing of Pakatan, could not go far in today’s politics. From the by-election result, he argued that Pakatan supporters were no longer with Dr Mahathir.

According to Mazlan’s calculations, of the 6,144 people who voted for Bersatu in GE14, about 4,000 voters did not go out to vote in Slim or they voted for Barisan as a protest – “The 2,115 votes the Pejuang independent candidate received was from Bersatu voters, ” he said, pointing to the clash between Dr Mahathir and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a reason for this.

Who won the Chinese and Indian votes?

Mazlan said the two communities supported Barisan because of Muhyiddin’s policies during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bersatu president was a factor in Barisan getting the Chinese and Indian votes, but the political analyst said Muhyiddin’s contribution might not endear him to Umno.

“It looks like Umno’s success in Slim might be an obstacle for Muhyiddin, as the party (Umno) thinks it has got back its support, ” he said.

However, Abd Hamidin cautioned that it might be tactical voting among the Chinese. The community knows it has to go with the winner and that Barisan was going to win, he said.

“Since Slim has 10% Chinese voters and PAS and Umno were strong in the seat, they went with the flow. But when it is GE15, the community might go for the opposite, ” he said.

To answer my question at the beginning of this column, “Will the real winner of the Slim by-election, please stand up?” – It is Muafakat minus Bersatu. – ANN

If Umno and PPBM collide, which way will PAS go?

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst says that PAS will face a dilemma if the quarrels between Umno and PPBM worsen, especially before the next general election.

Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia said PAS needs to be friendly with the two Malay parties as it knows it cannot form the government on its own.

However, if the disagreements between Umno and PPBM continue, PAS will have to make a choice between Umno, which has strong grassroots support, or PPBM, which has a popular prime minister.

“Umno has the strength and PPBM has the power. Without PAS, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government would not exist, but how will this translate in the next general election?”

If the Islamic party had to choose, Azizuddin said at the grassroots level, PAS would be stronger with Umno, as its support among the Malay grassroots is stronger than PPBM.

“If they collide with each other (Umno and PPBM), it will affect the general election.”

However, Azizuddin said PPBM cannot be set aside so easily. “Muhyiddin Yassin (PPBM president) as the prime minister is a popular choice among the people compared to Umno leaders.”

Caught between Muafakat and Perikatan

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang previously said PAS could not part ways with either party, noting its alliance with Umno through Muafakat Nasional (MN) and with PPBM through PN.

Umno had previously announced it would not join PN but would continue to support the coalition to form the federal government as well as several state administrations.

Although some Umno leaders have welcomed PPBM’s participation in MN, deputy president Mohamad Hasan said the Malay party’s grassroots were against the idea.

Azizuddin also said PAS’ decision to stay with MN and at the same time work with PN would confuse the people. “PAS is in all corners as long as it has power and political importance. Of course, this is an advantage to PAS, but it will cause the voters discomfort.”

He also wants to see how PAS would resolve the issue of which logo to use during GE15.

“If Umno wants to contest under Barisan Nasional (BN) and does not want to contest under PN, then what is the PAS decision? Will it say that it will contest using the BN emblem, or they will contest using the PAS emblem?”

Better for PAS to be king than kingmaker

Political observer Mohd Sayuti Omar said PAS would be in a better position if it was stronger and not just a “kingmaker” for Umno and PPBM.

“PAS will ally itself with whoever it can benefit from. In today’s context, it is with PPBM because Muhyiddin is the prime minister, but if Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Umno president) becomes prime minister tomorrow, PAS will be with Umno,” he said.

With a long history of 69 years, Sayuti said PAS is a major political party and is accepted by the Malays. “PAS should show its principles. It can support any party and also strengthen its own position. PAS should be the king, not just the kingmaker.”

Last month, Hadi announced that PAS was ready to contest in the Sabah state election using BN’s logo, stating the decision was not new to PAS as it had contested under the BN logo in 1974 when it was part of the BN coalition.

BN secretary-general Annuar Musa had said all its candidates contesting in the Sabah poll would use the “dacing” (weighing scales) logo given that Sabah voters were familiar with it. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.