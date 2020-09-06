WARISAN SYMBOL LIKELY TO PRODUCE BEST OUTCOME

KOTA KINABALU: A common logo rallied PKR and its allies as the party sought to dethrone Barisan Nasional from the seat of federal power two years ago.
People identified with its cause and the Pakatan Harapan coalition went on to do the unthinkable by winning GE14.
Today Parti Warisan Sabah which is being hounded by a power hungry opposition is hoping to achieve a similar feat by getting its allies to use its logo in the coming state election.
It believes a common logo will rally voters behind the Warisan Plus state government led by caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.
Shafie yesterday said Warisan’s PH partners (PKR, DAP and Amanah) and Upko had yet to decide whether to use Warisan’s symbol for the state election.
“I have spoken to them,” he said, adding some were receptive to the idea while others wanted to think it over.
Shafie, who is Warisan president, said the move to use a single symbol had proven successful in 2018, when PH coalition parties used the PKR logo to contest.
“In the last general election, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stood on a PKR logo, so did Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Lim Guan Eng and others,” he said to reporters after launching Warisan’s Putatan election machinery.
“If they could do so in Semenanjung, why not in Sabah?.”
In the last election Warisan proved pundits wrong and won credible voter support despite being new on the scene while PKR and DAP contested under their own symbols in the state.
Upko stood under a Barisan Nasional ticket but left soon after to join Warisan and form the government. It has since rebranded itself as a multi-racial party.
Although it is still not certain if Warisan Plus parties will head into the election using the Warisan symbol Shafie underscored the importance of unity, saying the road ahead would be full of challenges.
He called on election machinery and all political leaders in the coalition to focus on the bigger picture, which is to ensure Warisan Plus is returned to power.
He said he had received a list of candidates from the coalition partners and that this would be finalised soon.
Shafie said that in a coalition, seat sharing was inevitable and also important.
Towards this end he called on party supporters to back candidates from its allies in the election.
He said a vote for Sabah PH component parties would translate to support for Warisan.
“When we place a candidate, we must ensure that person can win. We are a big family… we (Warisan) can’t take all the seats.
“If we contest all, what about the rest? We have other parties allied to Warisan and we must share and support one another,” he said.
Shafie said it should not matter who gets which seat, as long as they are winnable and suitable candidates.
On whether he feels postal votes should be allowed for Sabahans outside the state, he said it was encouraged but understood it may be difficult to make this happen in such a short time, especially in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
“We hope everyone can come out or come back to carry out their responsibilities but we know there are difficulties,” he said.
The Election Commission recently said that postal voting by Sabahan voters staying elsewhere in the country would not be possible in this election.
Upko subsequently suggested that it consider opening up remote voting centres instead in these places.