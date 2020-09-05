IN BACKHANDED SWIPE AGAINST HIS OWN UMNO PARTY, KHAIRY THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND ‘CHARISMATIC’ MUHYIDDIN AS BEST MAN TO BE PM – PERHAPS IN TIT-FOR-TAT AGAINST MAT HASAN FOR EYEING HIS REMBAU SEAT & DEALING AN UNMISTAKABLE SLAP TO HIS OWN CORRUPTION-TAINTED PRESIDENT ZAHID

There are no other leaders in Umno or PAS who can surpass Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s charisma to be the prime minister, said Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin.

This came after a Merdeka Centre survey showed that Muhyiddin’s approval rating was at 69 percent.

“As long as we support the existing government, the prime minister we support is Muhyiddin, (but) the next general elections is still under discussion.

“If we look at public acceptance, it was shown in the findings by a research centre, and that is the fact,” Khairy was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia, alluding to the findings of the Merdeka Centre survey.

The survey was conducted between July 15 and Aug 10, involving 3,415 respondents.

It also found Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition was well-received among voters.

On July 1, BN secretary-general Annuar Musa said Umno and PAS through the Muafakat Nasional pact will back Muhyiddin in the event of snap polls.

Annuar, however, said he was unable to state Muafakat’s future stand on the matter.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the Umno supreme council has the final say on whether its members in cabinet should resign, following advice from Umno advisory board chairperson Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for the party’s ministers do so.

The science, technology, and innovation minister said should the Umno supreme council make a stand to withdraw support for the government, that would be an order to no longer be a part of PN’s cabinet.

“For now, the Umno Supreme Council as the party’s highest body, higher than any individual, has decided to back the present government.

“That is our stand and we must take a collective one,” he added.

On the Sabah state election, Khairy said Umno should be granted the most seats to contest in the upcoming polls, given the party’s strength, influence and leadership.

“I hope there will be no overlaps so (seat) distribution can be done fairly with the other parties.

“But I also hope Umno will contest in a majority of the seats because if we look at the strength of Sabah Umno, I think they need more (seats).

“We will leave the formula to the top leadership, but in principle, based on strength, influence and leadership, I think it is reasonable for Umno to receive the most number of seats (allocated),” he added.

MKINI

.