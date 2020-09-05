‘YOUR ACTIONS ARE IMMORAL, SINFUL & ILLEGAL’ – GUAN ENG TICKS OFF QUARANTINE FLOUTING MINISTER FOR URGING PAS MEMBERS TO ‘ACT AGAINST THOSE WHO INSULT & PUSH ISLAM & MALAYS ASIDE’ IN BID TO COVER UP HIS ‘LITTLE ISSUE’

PAS minister Khairuddin Aman Razali is trying to cover up the fact that he was wrong in breaching Covid-19 quarantine by using religious and racist sentiments, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

According to Lim, Khairuddin had yet to offer any evidence to back his assertion that Pakatan Harapan and DAP in particular had acted against Islam and the Malays by highlighting his failure to comply with the mandatory 14-day home quarantine after he returned from a trip to Turkey.

“Khairuddin must not think that Malaysians, including Muslims, are so gullible as to be deceived by him, that playing up extremist religious and racist sentiments can save him from his wrongful actions,” Lim said in a statement, in response to Khairuddin’s social media post blaming PH and DAP for raising “little issues”.

The PAS lawmaker had also urged party members to act against those who “insult and push Islam and the Malays aside”.

Lim said that Khairuddin and PAS’s attitude towards his quarantine breach was a poor example for Malaysians, given that PAS is now a ruling party.

“For PAS to consider the minister a hero, when he and his family openly breached Covid-19 standard operating procedures set up by his own government, just demonstrates the twisted the value system of PAS.

“This can pose a clear and present danger for Malaysia now that PAS is part of government,” Lim said.

“Khairuddin is definitely not a hero for breaking the 14-day home quarantine rules and not wearing a pink bracelet.

“The actions of Khairuddin in breaking the law is not only immoral and sinful, but also illegal,” the Bagan MP added.

Khairuddin’s predecessor at the ministry, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, revealed in Parliament on August 18 that he had skipped quarantine upon his return from Turkey on July 7.

The Kuala Nerus MP attended events in his constituency and also Parliament sittings.

Khairuddin paid a RM1,000 compound for breaking the law but is under investigation following a public outcry.

Lim said the public is angry over the fact that the minister was only punished with a RM1,000 compound, while ordinary citizens have been charged in court and fined RM8,000 for a similar offence, referring to the case of a 72-year old Malay woman.

“This double standard of a lighter sentence for a minister and a heavier one for an ordinary citizen openly mocks and violates our constitutional guarantee of equality before the law.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

