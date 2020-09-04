TWO-FACED OR NOT, 2 LEADERS FROM JEFFREY’S STAR SUE PAS MP OVER ‘DISTORTED BIBLE’ REMARK – EVEN AS JEFFREY HIMSELF RUSHES TO CUDDLE UP TO BOTH BN & PN – WHILE UMNO’S ANNUAR MUSA CLAIMS SEATS DISTRIBUTION BETWEEN BN & PN ‘ALMOST DONE’
KOTA KINABALU ― Two Sabah Christians from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) today filed a lawsuit against Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh for his statement that the Bible has been distorted.
Tanjung Aru Sabah STAR division chief Marcel Jude Joseph and a Tambunan member of the party Margaret Binsing said Muhammad Zawawi’s comments are blasphemous and in breach of the Constitution, which allows everyone to practice and manage their own religion.
“The statement of the defendant is in contravention or unlawful interference of the Plaintiff’s right to freedom of religion under Article 11 of the Federal Constitution,” they said in their statement of claim.
The duo is also seeking damages for unlawful interference with their constitutional right to freedom of religion under Article 11 of the federal Constitution.
The court has fixed October 5 as the date of mention.
Nik Zawawi sparked public outrage with his comment made during a debate on a transportation Bill in Parliament’s Lower House last week.
While debating the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to propose heavier fines for drink-driving offences, the Pasir Puteh MP asserted that the Bible had been perverted or corrupted, which immediately drew condemnation from other members of the hall.
Nik Zawawi was later reported saying that he had no reason to apologise since his statement was “a fact”, and suggested that the community had “no right to be offended.”
He has since been criticised by political leaders from both sides. MALAY MAIL
BN, PN seat allocation for Sabah election almost done, says Annuar Musa
LABUAN ― The seat allocation among Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and their allies for the upcoming Sabah state election has been 95 per cent finalised and an announcement will be made on Tuesday, said BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
Annuar said BN, PN and their allies have reached consensus on the seat allocation and the use of logos for the snap polls.
Speaking to reporters at the end of his two-day working visit to Labuan last night, Annuar said the opposition front would ensure that its candidates would not contest against each other and party members would support the candidates nominated.
“It is up to the political parties to use their respective party logo as different constituencies have different behaviour (sentiment) of voting they have to do their own assessment as far as we are concerned, parties in BN will use the ‘dacing’ logo, but we can also allow other parties who are friends of BN to contest under the BN logo.
“But we were made to understand that the newly-registered Perikatan Nasional has its own logo and that will be used by Bersatu and one or two political parties which are friends of PN. We are perfectly fine and we agree with it but, most importantly, we share one common manifesto, and we will support each other,” he said.
On talk that three factions (under Tan Sri Musa Aman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan) exist in Sabah Umno, Annuar said it is quite a normal scenario for leaders within a political party to have different opinions.
He said the differences have been visited, and there should not be any more problem; our focus now is on negotiations with the other political parties so that we have a fair distribution of seats.
“When we work as a team, there must be give and take. Nevertheless, we have more or less figured out the general guidelines in terms of the number of seats for BN, Bersatu, PBS and PBRS, and this should be ready within these few days.
“The BN and friends of PN we named as the United Opposition Front are eager for the election,” he said.
Annuar noted that Sabah is a unique state when it comes to elections as the political parties must understand the pulse of the people, with poverty still an issue. ― Bernama
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA
.