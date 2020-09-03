‘I WAS TRAPPED BETWEEN MAHATHIR & MUHYIDDIN’ – SYED SADDIQ REVEALS HIS POLITICAL ORDEAL, VOWS TO STEER CLEAR OF THE POLITICS OF EGO & THE BREAKING OF PROMISES ONCE IN POWER

SYED Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman doesn’t want to get trapped in the politics of ego between his two mentors – Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin – but to prove his integrity through his own platform.

He told The Malaysian Insight it was better for him to prove his value by fighting on policies, integrity issues and even contesting in elections through his new youth platform.

Syed Saddiq was sacked from Bersatu after a falling out between former party chairman Dr Mahathir and president Muhyiddin. He was aligned to Dr Mahathir and was sacked together with the latter and three others.

“I wish them all the best. I don’t want to speak ill about my first party,” Bersatu’s former youth chief told The Malaysian Insight.

“I will fight them on policy, issues of integrity and in elections.

“It is better for me to prove my value with the positive build-up of this new platform than by deconstructing and destroying an existing platform.”

The Muar MP said politics should not be about hate, vengeance and vendetta.

“One thing I have learned being stuck between my two mentors is that the politics of ego must end.

“It is time for us to move forward. I respect all of them and I wish them all the best.

“It is time for me to be as constructive as possible, moving forward in Malaysian politics.”

Syed Saddiq wants to ensure that youth leadership is not confined to a party wing, adding that there has to be more youth participation in the decision-making process.

Citing examples, he said he was the sole youth representative in the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

The former youth and sports minister also recounted how the Malaysia@Work programme was almost shot down with dissent coming from ministers now with Perikatan Nasional.

PH allocated RM6.5 billion for Malaysia@Work in Budget 2020, aimed at creating 350,000 job opportunities for Malaysians.

“It took me almost a year to get the cabinet to agree on Undi 18. It was something so simple. It was not a money bill and was agreed in our election manifesto,” he said, referring to the amendment to the federal constitution to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 last year.

Syed Saddiq was responding to questions on the lessons he learnt, which won’t be repeated in the new party.

Asked if the party, which is yet to be registered, will pledge allegiance to either side of the political divide, he said the focus now is to build a disruptive force before taking other matters into consideration.

Its focus is on service to the people instead of money politics, Syed Saddiq added.

