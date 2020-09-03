WHAT ARE MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN CARTEL NOW – BUT ANOTHER BUNCH OF RACIST UMNO-WANNABES OUT TO SHOW THEY ARE ALSO WILLING TO USE THE TOOLS OF POWER TO BULLY THE OTHER RACES: MACC OUT TO INTIMIDATE & HUMILIATE ME – GUAN ENG

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should tell the truth on why it had barred him from entering Sabah, said Lim Guan Eng.

He added that the commission’s selective targeting of him was an abuse of power to “bully and humiliate” him.

The former finance minister also revealed that Sabah caretaker chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal had said he was not responsible for the entry ban, and that the order came from MACC.

“MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki should come clean and tell the truth.

“If the MACC can lie on such a straightforward matter, there are real concerns that MACC is deliberately targeting me solely because of political reasons,” Lim said in a statement today.

“Such selective targeting by MACC is an abuse of power to bully and humiliate me,” he added.

On Tuesday, DAP secretary-general Lim said he was stopped by Immigration officers as he was about to leave the Kota Kinabalu International Airport close to midnight.

He added that he was told the MACC had put a travel blacklist on him. However, he was then allowed to enter Sabah after 30 minutes.

Azam responded by saying that the MACC never barred Lim from domestic travel.

He added that there might have been a mistake that led to the Bagan MP being detained upon his arrival in Kota Kinabalu.

However, Lim today said the MACC was lying for denying that it had tried to block him from entering Sabah, and urged Azam to own up that he was not telling the truth.

He also said that MACC was practising double standards by not imposing restrictions on former prime minister Najib Razak or ex-home minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from entering Sabah as they too were facing corruption trials, with the former having been convicted but is currently appealing his case.

Lim is facing corruption charges linked to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

His wife, Betty Chew, is also facing corruption charges.

Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.