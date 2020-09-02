SHOCKING OR NOT – ‘NO 1MDB BOARD APPROVAL FOR US$699 MIL TRANSFER TO FAKE AABAR’ , COURT TOLD – WHAT HAS NAJIB TO SAY?
1MDB’S board of directors never approved the transfer of US$699.3 million from its energy subsidiary to an alleged fake Aabar entity incorporated in Seychelles, the Kuala Lumpur High Court heard today.
Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad chief executive officer Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, the ninth prosecution witness, said under cross-examination the board was never briefed nor asked approval on the fund transfer from 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited to Aabar Investments PJS Limited (Seychelles).
Shahrol, who was 1MDB CEO from 2009 to 2013, said this during the RM2.28 billion 1MDB corruption trial of former prime minister Najib Razak today.
Under cross-examination by counsel Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed, Shahrol also said he was not aware of the second shell company bearing the name Aabar.
IPIC’s real subsidiary is Aabar Investments PJS without the “Ltd”.
Wan Aizuddin: Was the board of directors of 1MDB briefed about this remittance of US$223 million to Aabar BVI?
Shahrol: No, we were not.
Wan Aizuddin: As of right now, are you aware that there are two Aabar Investments PJS Ltd entities – one is (incorporated) in the British Virgin Islands and another in Seychelles?
Shahrol: I may have been shown the documents during investigation.
Wan Aizuddin: You agree it has nothing to do with the real Aabar?
Shahrol: I cannot comment on that.
The US$699.3 million allegedly originated from a US$1.225 billion loan given by Deutsche Bank Singapore to 1MDB Energy Holdings between May and August 2014.
This money was supposed to be used to pay back the “Aabar options” but it never materialised.
Shahrol also told the court these decisions were not his to make and was made by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
Shahrol: In 2014 and 2015, a lot of the decisions along the Aabar Options and the IPIC guarantee were done at the Prime Minister’s Office level.
Wan Aizuddin: Would you agree with me that surely, the shareholder and the chairman of the board of advisers (referring to Najib) would have only agreed to what was proposed by the management?
Shahrol: I cannot comment as I have no knowledge of discussions between the management and the chairman of the board of advisers.
Wan Aizuddin: Would you agree with me that as a prudent businessman, rather than taking that loan, liquidating the asset was the better option?
Shahrol: Yes, it would make a lot more sense to liquidate and pay Aabar Options.
Aabar Options came about when about 1MDB had proposed to list 1MDB Energy Group in Bursa Malaysia through the buy back option.
The joint venture between Aabar BVI and 1MDB ended up not materialising, but was used by the sovereign wealth fund to raise its third bond, arranged by Goldman Sachs, totalling US$3 billion.
The former prime minister is being tried on four counts of power abuse to enrich himself and 21 counts of money-laundering involving RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.
The trial before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. – the malaysian insight
Najib’s trial: 1MDB’s ex-CEO confirms US$681m from US$975m loan paid out to second fake Aabar
KUALA LUMPUR― More than US$681 million (RM2.82 billion) or nearly 70 per cent of a US$975 million sum borrowed by a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary was diverted in September 2014 to yet another fake Aabar entity in the island nation of Seychelles, the High Court heard today.
This was just months after US$175 million was also channelled from the same 1MDB unit to a cloned Aabar company in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), the court heard.
Shahrol Azral was testifying as the ninth prosecution witness in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s corruption and money-laundering trial involving 1MDB funds.
The court heard today how 1MDB’s subsidiary 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited in 2014 had taken on two massive loans totalling US$1.225 billion from Deutsche Bank in Singapore, only to pay out most of its borrowings to the fake Aabar companies instead of using the funds for the original intended purpose.
For the first loan of US$250 million released on May 26, 2014, 1MDB Energy Holdings had transferred US$175 million to the BVI entity Aabar Investments PJS Limited’s account at the BSI bank in Lugano, Switzerland.
As for the US$975 million made available on September 1, 2014, Shahrol Azral agreed when shown bank documents that 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited had sent two payments to the Seychelles-incorporated Aabar Investments PJS Limited’s UBS bank account in Singapore ― US$223.333 million on September 3, 2014 and US$457,984,607 on September 30, 2014.
While confirming the details shown in the UBS bank documents, Shahrol Azral also told Najib’s lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed that he had not seen these documents back in 2014 or during investigations for the 1MDB case.
In 2014, Shahrol Azral was no longer 1MDB CEO but was still a member of 1MDB’s board of directors.
Shahrol Azral told Wan Aizuddin that 1MDB’s board of directors were not briefed about the 1MDB subsidiary’s transfer of both sums to the fake Aabar companies, further confirming that 1MDB management did not seek the board’s approval to undertake the US$457 million transfer.
On the first day of the trial, the prosecution had said it would prove some of the funds that were transferred to the two fake Aabar entities had in 2014 allegedly made its way to Najib’s bank account in 2014, namely two separate sums in sterling pounds that were equivalent to RM 4,093,500 and RM 45,837,485.70.
Among other things, Shahrol Azral had today insisted that Najib’s handwritten note of “Tan Sri Ismee. Noted the contents with no objection” as chairman of 1MDB’s board of advisers amounted to instructions regarding the US$975 million loan that was proposed in August 2014 and was later taken up by 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited.
About the two fake Aabar
Shahrol Azral agreed with Wan Aizuddin that the Aabar BVI entity is not affiliated with the real Aabar that belongs to IPIC, and that he could now confirm in hindsight that the fake Aabar was operated by two “rogue” officers from IPIC ― namely IPIC managing director Khadem Al-Qubaisi and Aabar Investments PJS’s CEO Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny.
As for the Aabar in Seychelles, Shahrol Azral was shown documents for the first time on the company’s incorporation on May 21, 2014 which was just about three months away from the US$681 million transfers by the 1MDB unit. He noted that a certificate of incumbency shown in court stated that the real Aabar was named as this company’s shareholder.
Also shown documents related to the Seychelles-based Aabar’s opening of a bank account, Shahrol Azral agreed that it showed the Abu Dhabi government being listed as the company’s beneficial owner, but declined to comment if this was true as this was the first time he had seen the documents.
What the two loans totalling US$1.225b were meant for
Today, the court heard that the two loans of US$250 million and US$975 million were meant to fund 1MDB’s buying back of options it had previously given to the real Abu Dhabi-owned Aabar PJS Investments. The options were given to Aabar to take up shares in two 1MDB subsidiaries when 1MDB was raising funds of US$3.5 billion previously to acquire independent power plants, in return for purported IPIC guarantees of the fund-raising effort via bonds.
Shahrol Azral said 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited was required to pay back the US$250 million loan taken in May 2014 in one lump sum in nine months’ time or in early 2015, explaining that the company had then taken on the bigger loan of US$975 million in September 2014 to pay off the initial US$250 million loan as well as pay for the Aabar options buyback.
When shown a December 20, 2014 minutes of a 1MDB board meeting that appeared to suggest that the US$975 million loan was not used to pay for the Aabar options, Shahrol Azral however said he would not go so far as to say that proceeds from the US$975 million loan was embezzled out of 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited as he has no direct knowledge on the transactions.
Shahrol Azral also disagreed with Wan Aizuddin’s suggestion that he had played an active part in the alleged embezzlement scheme by purportedly misleading and concealing material facts from the 1MDB board, also disagreeing that he had played along with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho’s instructions to embezzle money from 1MDB.
Wan Aizuddin also highlighted that the December 2014 minutes showed that 1MDB’s purported assets of US$2.3 billion in promissory notes held by the company’s special purpose vehicle Brazen Sky Limited were used as collateral for the US$975 million loan, questioning why the 1MDB board had not chosen the route of liquidating and using the US$2.3 billion to buy the Aabar options instead of borrowing US$975 million.
Shahrol Azral however said that he was told by 1MDB senior management that the US$975 million loan option was the “direction” that had been discussed with 1MDB’s shareholder and that 1MDB directors just went along with the alleged plan. 1MDB’s shareholder is the Finance Ministry-owned MOF Inc, with Najib typically signing off for the shareholder due to his position as finance minister.
“At this point in time, towards 2014 and 2015, a lot of detailed decisions around Aabar options, the IPIC guarantee and so on were done at the PMO level already,” Shahrol Azral explained.
Wan Aizuddin then suggested that Najib as the 1MDB shareholder or chairman of 1MDB’s board of advisers would not have objected if the 1MDB management had proposed using the US$2.3 billion assets instead of taking on a loan to finance the Aabar options buyback, but Shahrol Azral said he does not know as he does not have direct knowledge of any discussions.
Wan Aizuddin: You would agree as a prudent business, rather than taking up a loan of US$975 million, liquidating US$2.3 billion assets is more economical?
Shahrol Azral: Yes, on the face of it, it would make a lot more sense if we use the money that is being liquidated at that point in time to pay for the options.
Shahrol Azral previously testified in court that he had only discovered during the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigations that those US$2.3 billion promissory notes were actually worthless pieces of paper that had no value at all.
Najib’s trial before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes tomorrow morning, with Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah expected to wrap up cross-examining of Shahrol Azral.
Shahrol Azral has been in the witness stand for more than 30 days in this trial. MALAY MAIL
